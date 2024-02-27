RRB NTPC Notification 2024: All about Non-Technical Popular Category posts

Notice for recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Category positions will be made public officially by Railway Recruitment Boards on the particular web portal most likely by early 2024. Applicants who are interested in applying to different NTPC posts must know that after the arrival of the release, they will be able to directly apply at the web portal of RRBs, whose URL can be found by visiting https://indianrailways.gov.in/.



There is no confirmation about when the advertisement for this recruitment drive will be disclosed by RRBs, yet there is high expectation that it very well might be released in the first quarter of 2024. The details regarding the process of the recruitment will be accessible on the official website.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy

Notice for recruitment of RRB NTPC 2024 is probably going to be announced officially by the Railway Recruitment Boards for approx 35,000 positions, when the notice is declared formally, we will refresh the post-wise opportunity details below for each NTPC position.



• Junior Clerk cum Typist

• Accounts Clerk cum Typist

• Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

• Senior Time Keeper

• Commercial Apprentice

• Station Master

• Junior Time Keeper

• Trains Clerk

• Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

• Traffic Assistant

• Goods Guard

• Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

• Senior Clerk cum Typist.

RRB NTPC 2024 Application Form

• Go to the RRB region web portal.

• Reach to the “Recruitment of NTPC 2024” section.

• Press on “Registration” to create an account.

• Log in utilising your credentials.

• Fill in all your basic information and educational qualifications.

• Upload the essential documents, including your photo and sign.

• Proceed with the application fee payment, and submit your application.

RRB NTPC 2023: Fee

General & OBC: Rs 500/-

SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Women, Transgender, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes: Rs 250.



Note: Out of Rs 500, Rs 400 will be refunded to the General & OBC candidate’s bank account if the applicant shows up for the CBT 1 exam. Minorities, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Women, Transgender, and Economically Backward categories will get a refund of the whole amount.

RRB NTPC 2024: Eligibility

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years.

Education Qualification: Should have completed 12th or equivalent.