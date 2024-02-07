Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PNB Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 1,025 Specialist Officer posts soon

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced a recruitment notice for the PNB SO posts on the official website. The registration process will begin on February 7 and go on until February 25, 2024

Punjab National bank

Punjab National bank Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a notice regarding PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2024. Interested applicants who will apply can visit the official site of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in and view the qualification criteria and other significant details connected with the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment.
Moreover, it is to be seen that the PNB SO 2024 online registration window will open tomorrow, February 7, and will stay available until February 25.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PNB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies 

As per the official notice, the Punjab National Bank is holding a recruitment campaign to fill a sum of 1,025 Specialist Officer (SO) posts in the bank. The breakdown of the openings is as per the following:
Manager-Cyber Security: 05
Officer-Credit: 1000
Manager-Forex: 15
Senior Manager Cyber Security: 05. 

PNB Recruitment 2024: Eligibility 

Officer-Credit: The minimum age for this position is 21 years, and the maximum is 28 years.
Manager-Forex and Manager-Cyber Security: Applicants applying for these posts must be between 25-35 years.
Senior Manager Cyber Security: Candidates applying for these posts must be at least 27 years of age and a maximum of 38 years old.

PNB Recruitment: Selection procedure 

The selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview, depending on several applications against every post. The written test will be for 100 marks and the duration is for 2 hours. Personal Interview will be of 50 marks.

PNB Registration 2024: Fees

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates: Rs. 50/- + GST @18% = Rs. 59/- (only postage charges)
Other category applicants: Rs. 1000/- + GST @18% = Rs. 1180/-
The payment can be done by utilizing Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, or UPI by giving information as asked on the screen. Applicants can visit the Punjab National Bank's official website for additional information.

PNB Recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- pnbindia.in
Under the ‘Career/Recruitment’ section, search the ‘Recruitment For 1025 positions of Specialist Officers’ on the homepage.

Also Read

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

CTET January 2024: Registration process ends today, here's how to apply

9,218 teachers fined Rs 1.54 cr for committing errors in exam assessment

SBI ties up with Flywire to make payments easier for foreign students

MAHACET 2024: Registration for MCA, M.Ed, MBA, M.P.Ed & others ends today

CBSE admit card 2024 out for class 10, 12 at cbse.gov.in; details inside

Budget Session: Bill to tackle exam malpractices introduced in Lok Sabha

Press on ‘Apply Online’ link and then press for new registration
Enter the registration form and upload the needed documents
Pay the application fee and submit
Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for later use.

Topics : Punjab National Bank Govt recruitment Indian Bank result education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon