PNB Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 1,025 Specialist Officer posts soon

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a notice regarding PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2024. Interested applicants who will apply can visit the official site of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in and view the qualification criteria and other significant details connected with the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment.

Moreover, it is to be seen that the PNB SO 2024 online registration window will open tomorrow, February 7, and will stay available until February 25.

PNB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies

As per the official notice, the Punjab National Bank is holding a recruitment campaign to fill a sum of 1,025 Specialist Officer (SO) posts in the bank. The breakdown of the openings is as per the following:

• Manager-Cyber Security: 05

• Officer-Credit: 1000

• Manager-Forex: 15

• Senior Manager Cyber Security: 05.

PNB Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

• Officer-Credit: The minimum age for this position is 21 years, and the maximum is 28 years.

• Manager-Forex and Manager-Cyber Security: Applicants applying for these posts must be between 25-35 years.

• Senior Manager Cyber Security: Candidates applying for these posts must be at least 27 years of age and a maximum of 38 years old.

PNB Recruitment: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview, depending on several applications against every post. The written test will be for 100 marks and the duration is for 2 hours. Personal Interview will be of 50 marks.

PNB Registration 2024: Fees

• SC/ST/PwBD category candidates: Rs. 50/- + GST @18% = Rs. 59/- (only postage charges)

• Other category applicants: Rs. 1000/- + GST @18% = Rs. 1180/-

The payment can be done by utilizing Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, or UPI by giving information as asked on the screen. Applicants can visit the Punjab National Bank's official website for additional information.

PNB Recruitment: Steps to apply

• Visit the official website- pnbindia.in

• Under the ‘Career/Recruitment’ section, search the ‘Recruitment For 1025 positions of Specialist Officers’ on the homepage.

• Press on ‘Apply Online’ link and then press for new registration

• Enter the registration form and upload the needed documents

• Pay the application fee and submit

• Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for later use.