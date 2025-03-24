Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Georgia National University to set up varsity in Andhra at Rs 1,300 cr

Georgia National University to set up varsity in Andhra at Rs 1,300 cr

The Education Minister highlighted that this partnership would elevate education standards to a global level, calling it a "big leap" for higher education in the state

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said Georgia National University (GNU) has signed an agreement with the state government to establish a varsity in North Andhra region at an outlay of Rs 1,300 crore.

The Education Minister highlighted that this partnership would elevate education standards to a global level, calling it a "big leap" for higher education in the state.

GNU has signed an MoU (agreement) with the AP Govt (Andhra Pradesh government) in my presence to establish an International University in North Andhra with a Rs 1,300 Cr (crore) investment, said Lokesh in a post on X. 

 

Lokesh, who also handles the IT portfolio, observed that more than 500 jobs will be created, and Andhra Pradesh students would be equipped with world-class skills.

Our commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a global education hub is stronger than ever, he added. 

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

