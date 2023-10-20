XLRI achieves 100 per cent Summer Internship Placements for 2023

XLRI – Xavier School of Management has effectively accomplished 100 per cent placements for the 2023-25 batch for its flagship two-year programs i.e. Human Resource Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management.

The biggest batch in the Institute’s history, containing 591 students across the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campus who took part got 604 offers during the placement from 139 firms, including 63 new recruiters, across Consulting, Product Management, Operations, Analytics, Finance, Sales & Marketing, General Management and Human Resources, among different jobs.

XLRI Summer Placements 2023: Key Highlights

• XLRI accomplished an average and median pay of Rs 1.41 lakhs each month (LPM) and Rs 1.5 LPM, respectively. The highest pay stood at Rs 3.5 LPM from the BFSI section.

• The average pay for the top 5 per cent, top 10 per cent, top 25 per cent and top 50 per cent remained at Rs 2.27 LPM, Rs 2.35 LPM, Rs 2.12 LPM and Rs 1.86 LPM, respectively. 84 per cent of all the offers got a salary of at least Rs 1 LPM, with 52% drawing basically Rs 1.5 LPM.

• The median pay achieved by the batch stood at Rs 1.5 lakhs each month with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being Rs 2.27 LPM and Rs 2.12 LPM, respectively.

• The highest pay offer (domestic) was Rs 3.5 lakhs each month by JPMC from the BFSI area.

XLRI Summer Placements 2023: Selection process

Human Resources- XLRI is known for its robust Human Resource program. These qualifications were embraced by the sheer number of selection representatives who offered HR roles across domains. The most renowned companies included Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Mahindra, NatWest, Nestle, NK Securities, Ola Cabs, Accenture TAP, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Citi, CK Birla, Procter & Gamble, SunPharma, Tata Administrative Services, Texas Instruments, Vedanta, etc. Firms offered roles in companies include HR Consulting, HR Analytics, Learning and Development, Talent Acquisition and HR Manager.

Consulting & Advisory- Recruiters in the management consulting domain involved Accenture Strategy, Aon Consulting, Auctus Advisors, Boston Consulting Group, Ernst and Young, FinIQ, Kearney, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, PwC, Redseer Consulting, Synergy Consulting and Vector Consulting, among others. Accenture Strategy was the top spotter with 19 offers, trailed by PwC, Boston Consulting Group and EY with 14, 12 and 11 offers.

BFSI- Finance did really well this year, helped by the cooperation of prominent recruiters in the BFSI sector like Aequitas Investment, Axis Bank, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NatWest Group, NIIF, NPCI, RBI, Standard Chartered Bank, D.E Shaw, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ergo, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, IndigoEdge, JM Financial, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Yes Bank among others. The roles provided in this domain were Wealth Management, Equity Research, Front-end Investment Banking, Markets, Corporate Banking, and Retail Banking.

FMCG, Consumer Durables and Pharma- XLRI has created its own unique reputation among FMCGs and consumer durables sector who are preferring the campus for some years now, and the trend continued this year with top firms like Asian Paints, Castrol, Coca Cola, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, P&G, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Reckitt, Samsung Electronics, Tata Consumer Products, Haleon, Himalaya Wellness, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, L’oreal, Mondelez, Mamaearth, Marico, Mccain Foods, Nestle among others offering roles in Strategy, Operations & Supply Chain, Digital Marketing, Sales, Brands, Brands Product Supply, Procurement, Finance, IT, and Human Resources. HUL was the top spotter with 21 offers and Asian Paints, P&G and ITC with 14, 11 and 9 offers were next in line.

Conglomerates- The conglomerate sector saw the biggies such as Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries Limited, Bajaj Finserv, JSW, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Group, and Tata Administrative Services, among others taking part. Reliance Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Group were the top recruiters with 10 offers each followed by Mahindra Group and Tata Administrative Services with 9 offers and 8 offers each.

ITES, E-commerce, Gaming and Online Services- In the IT and E-Commerce sector, firms included Amazon, Car Dekho, Disney Star, Flipkart, Genpact, MAQ Software, Pine Labs, PhonePe, Simpl, TransUnion CIBIL, Media.Net, Microsoft, Myntra, No Broker, Ola Cabs, Pharmarack, Udaan, Walmart, Whatfix, Winzo and Zomato among others. They are offering roles in Product Management, General Management, Operations, Marketing, Program Management and Human Resources. Amazon was the top spotter in this sector with 14 offers followed by Ola Cabs with 13 offers whereas Pine Labs and Flipkart with 6 and 5 offers.

Automotive, Energy and Telecommunications- Automobile sector saw the boarding of premium recruiters like BMW, Bajaj Auto and Daimler. There was serious participation from the spotters in these areas like Shell, Vedanta, Airtel, Renew Power and Vodafone Idea among others.