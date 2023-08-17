Confirmation

SSC MTS Exam Result 2023: SSC MTS results expected today at ssc.nic.in

SSC may announce Multi-tasking staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 results today at its official website ssc.nic.in. Here's how to check the result and cut-offs

Results, Exam results

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2022 results today at its website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC released the provisional answer keys in June, and the results are expected to be declared today.

The board has not confirmed the date and time of the SSC MTS exam result for 2023. 

The exams were held in two phases from May 2 to May 19, 2023 and then from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The board released the provisional answer key in June and allowed the students to raise objections to the tentative answer key on July 4. 

To check and download the SSC MTS result, students must enter their date of birth and registration number.

How many vacancies are there in SSC MTS?

The SSC MTS exams aim to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies open for SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

When will the SSC MTS exam result be declared?

The SSC MTS exam is expected to be announced today, August 17, 2023. There is, however, no update from officials so far.

Where to check SSC MTS results?

Students can check the result on SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

What is the SSC MTS result 2023 cut-off?

The cut-off of the SSC MTS result 2023 will be released along with the SSC MTS result.

How to check the SSC MTS exam results 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC MTS results 2023:
Visit the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.
On the home page, check for the result section and click on it.
Check for the SSC MTS result 2023 or SSC Havaldar exam result link and click on it.
A pdf file will be opened on your screen, then check for your roll number.
You can also download the pdf or take a printout for future reference.

Topics : Indian education exam results SSC result Staff Selection Commission education

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

