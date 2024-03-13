TANCET 2024: Answer key of MBA, MCA entrance test to be announced soon

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) answer key 2024 is set to be released today, March 13, and candidates who took the test can get to it on the official site at tancet.annauniv.edu, whenever it is announced. A notice posted on the site declared the release date of the TANCET 2024 answer key.

The TANCET 2024 final answer key will empower applicants to evaluate their performance on the entrance test and decide their probability of being admitted to the ideal program.

TANCET 2024: Exam Essentials

The TANCET 2024 lasted 120 minutes, or two hours, and was held offline. With the assistance of the marking scheme and the answer key, applicants can decide their expected scores. There are 100 questions in the exam pattern, and each question is worth one mark. For each wrong answer, 33% of the complete marks are deducted.

The MBA test was held on March 9 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, and the results are supposed to be delivered by April 14. After the results are reported and the scorecards are given, students can submit applications for admission to universities and different institutions. The minimum passing score may be revealed in the official result notices that the important colleges and institutions will put out after the results are reported.

TANCET 2024: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the TANCET’s official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Choose the link labelled “TANCET 2024 answer key" from the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary login information to log in

Step 4: A screen will give your TANCET 2024 answer key

Step 5: Save the TANCET 2024 answer key PDF for later use

TANCET 2024: Additional

Applications for admission to the Anna University Master of Business Administration ( MBA ), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan) programs are acknowledged through the TANCET, which is held yearly.

Applicants who apply for the test should hold a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or institution. To take the test, applicants from the reserved class should have 45% of an overall mark, while applicants from the general category should have no less than 50%. It is expected that the TANCET 2024 counselling round will start in the final week of April. Applicants can figure out what school they may be owned up to by looking into the TANCET cut-off from past years.

TANCET: Overview

TANCET represents Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test and is held by Anna University. It's a state-level test offering courses like MBA and MCA. The MBA syllabus incorporates subjects like Analysis of Business Situations, Reading Comprehension, Data Sufficiency, and General English.

The test is conducted offline in different cities, at around 15 centers. For qualification, applicants need a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent (45% for SC/ST students).