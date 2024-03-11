CUET PG 2024: Everything you need to know about today's exam by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the CUET PG exam from today, March 11 to March 28, 2024. This computer-based test will be controlled online and will keep spread across three shifts for 1 hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes).

Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 10:45 am, shift 2 from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and shift 3 from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Students getting ready for the CUET PG 2024 can get to the official site at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in to download the advance city intimation slip.

Furthermore, the agency has issued test day rules and directions through an official information release, which applicants are encouraged to thoroughly check.

CUET PG 2024: Documents

Students should carry the accompanying documents with them into the exam venue or they may not be permitted to sit for the exam:

— Print out admit card downloaded from the NTA/Samarth site alongside Self Declaration

— One passport-size photo similar to as uploaded on the application form for glueing on the Attendance Sheet at the exam centre.

— Any of the original authorised photo, for example, University, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Ration Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with Photograph.

— PwBD certificate, if applicable, given by the approved medical official.

CUET PG 2024: Instructions

It is firmly advised to the candidates to carefully read and stick to the instructions during the exam day. Failure to do so may result in applicants being denied entry to the exam hall. Given below are the rules guaranteeing a smooth and fair exam process for all applicants.

• Students are suggested to report to the test hall on time i.e. around 90 minutes prior to the beginning of the tests.

• They should sit down when the exam hall opens.

• If candidates fail to report on time because of any reason, like traffic delays, and so on, they are probably going to miss a few of the key guidelines that will be declared in the exam hall.

• NTA will not be responsible for any postponements.

• They must guarantee that the question paper accessible on the computer is according to the one opted in the Admit Card.

NTA CUET: Overview

Common University Entrance Test, or CUET, is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to all UG courses of every central university. CUET gives a common stage and equivalent chances for all candidates across India.

NTA holds this entrance test for admission to UG courses presented by central, state, private and deemed universities nationwide. CUET UG is conducted in over 300 cities in India in 13 mediums. The test is directed in online mode. The time duration of the CUET test is based on the subjects picked by the applicants.