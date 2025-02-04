Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Telangana admission 2025-26: TS EAMCET/EAPCET, PGECET, ICET exam dates out

Telangana admission 2025-26: TS EAMCET/EAPCET, PGECET, ICET exam dates out

Telangana Higher Education Council released the EAMCET 2025, PGECET 2025, ICET 2025, EAPCET 2025 exam dates. Candidates can download the schedule through the official website

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana Higher Education Council has announced the exam dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET). 
 
Students who are preparing for admission in the academic session 2025-26 can check and download the exam schedule through the official website, tgche.ac.in.
 
The TS EAMCET 2025 registration process will begin on February 25 and the last date to apply is April 4. The TS EAMCET 2025 date has not been announced yet.

TS EAMCET 2025: Exam dates

  • Agriculture and Pharmacy exams: April 29 and 30, 2025.
  • Engineering exams: May 2 to May 5, 2025.
 
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct the examination, and the application will begin on February 22, 2025.
 

TS EAMCET 2025: Application Fee

Engineering Stream: 

  • Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹500, 
  • General category and others: ₹900

Agriculture Stream: 

  • Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹500, 
  • General category and others: ₹900.

Engineering and Agriculture Stream: 

  • Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹1,000, 
  • General category and others: ₹1,800.

PGECET 2025 schedule

The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will take place from June 16 to June 19, 2025.   ALSO READ: JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Provisional Answer Key

Also Read

College students, students

RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2024 released today: Check steps to download

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

Govt, private school enrolments back to 2018 levels: ASER report

FITJEE

EdTech woes: Why India's online & offline education platforms are crashing

College students, students

CMAT 2025 admit card to be out today; here's how to check and download

Premiumstudents, student, School students

10 yrs of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Gains in gender ratio, hurdles persist

 
The application process for the exam will begin on March 17 and will conclude on March 19, and the official notification for the same will be released by March 12.

ICET 2025 exam schedule

ICET 2025 exam notification will be released on March 6, 2025. The registration process for the ICET 2025 exam will begin on March 10. 
 
The last date to submit the application forms is May 3, 2025. The online exam is scheduled for June 8 and 9.

ICET 2025: Application fee

  • Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories: ₹550, 
  • General category and others: ₹750

What is TS EAMCET 2025?

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) is an annual state-level examination. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will conduct the examination. 
 
Through this engineering admission entrance exam, candidates can enrol into various undergraduate courses such as engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes. 

Other entrance exams in Telangana for 2025

Exam Admission for Exam Dates
TS ECET Lateral entry for diploma holders in engineering & pharmacy May 12, 2025
TS EdCET Admissions into education courses June 1, 2025
TS LAWCET Admissions into LLB programs June 6, 2025
TS PGLCET Admissions into LLM programs June 6, 2025
TS ICET Admissions into MBA & MCA programs June 8–9, 2025
TS PGECET Admissions into PG engineering courses June 16–19, 2025
TS PSECET Admissions into physical education courses June 11–14, 2025
 

More From This Section

Exam results, results

JEE Mains 2025: NTA to announce provisional answer key soon; details inside

SSC GD Exam 2025

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card released for February 5 exam

Exam, National exam

CBSE board exams 2025: Admit card for class 10, 12 out at official website

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is released; Here's how to check and download

College students, students

CUET UG 2025 exam Updates: New rules, revised exam format and other details

Topics : Indian education Tamil Nadu Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon