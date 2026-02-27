Friday, February 27, 2026 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Satyamev Jayate': Kavitha after court clears charges in excise policy case

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said she has always maintained that the case was politically motivated

K Kavitha

Kavitha said her family members, including her husband, in-laws, and parents, and Telangana Jagruthi workers stood by her during her difficult times, and thanked them for their support (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 3:02 PM IST
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday expressed relief over being discharged in the Delhi excise policy case and said the judiciary has cut through the "web of lies" in the case.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said she has always maintained that the case was politically motivated, foisted on "opposition parties" as part of a political vendetta.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs). This (case) was a web of lies. Judiciary has cut right through it," she told reporters here.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kavitha and 20 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

 

Kavitha said her family members, including her husband, in-laws, and parents, and Telangana Jagruthi workers stood by her during her difficult times, and thanked them for their support.

Her father, Chandrasekhar Rao, himself time and again, said that the case was a vendetta against him and BRS which was reflected on her, she said.

"Who will account for the time that I lost with my kids (due to her incarceration for five months)? Who will account for the time that I lost with my family," she asked.

Who will answer for her alleged harassment online and abuses in public meetings (by political leaders), she further asked.

Asked if she would like to share her happiness with her father KCR and brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, she said she took her mother's blessings after coming to know about the court verdict.

"I took my mother's blessings after getting this result. This is not the time to talk about other things. I am thankful to all those who stood by me during this case," she said.

Arrested in March 2024, Kavitha walked out of Tihar jail in Delhi on August 29 the same year after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

She also announced in December last year that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Liquor law Liquor sale Telangana

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

