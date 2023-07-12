The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) on July 13 between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The examination is to be held in a computer-based test mode at designated examination centres.Candidates appearing for the NIPER JEE examination must download their respective admit cards from the official website, i.e., niperguwahati.ac.in.The NIPER JEE exam helps students taking admission in various postgraduate or doctorate level courses in the field of pharmacy, namely, M.S. (Pharma), M.Pharma, M.Tech (Pharma), PhD (Pharmaceutical & Biological Sciences disciplines), and MBA (Pharma). Candidates need to pass the NIPER Joint Entrance Exam to get admission to the above-mentioned courses. The examination is held once a year.NIPER JEE: Exam FeesThe fee for the General/OBC/PH/NRI category is Rs 3000, and for the SC/ST category is Rs 1500. The combined fees for MBA and other courses for the General/OBC/PH/NRI category is Rs 4000, and for SC/ST, the fee is Rs 2000.NIPER JEE: Marking SchemeThe exam consists of 200 marks with 200 objective-type questions. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer, and -0.25 will deduct for each wrong answer. There would be no deduction for unattempted questions.Students will get two hours to complete the examination.Also Read: Visitors Conference 2023 concludes with focus on National Education PolicyNIPER JEE: Exam day guidelinesHere are the important instructions before you go for the NIPER JEE exam:Candidates must reach the exam centre at least half an hour early to avoid any mishappening.Bring your NIPER JEE 2023 admit card to the exam centre.The candidates must ensure that the question paper available is as per opted Subject Code mentioned in the hall ticket.No candidates can leave the exam hall without the invigilator's permission till the duration is over.Candidates who fail to follow the protocols will be disqualified.