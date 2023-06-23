The Haryana Board of School Education has published the Haryana Board Supplementary Timetable 2023. Classes 10, 12, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, and Special Chance exams are included in the schedule. To save their academic year, students who failed the Haryana Board Exams 2023 will take the supplementary exams. On the official website at bseh.org.in, the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 supplementary timetables 2023 are now available. The Class 10 compartment exams will take place from July 21 to July 28, 2023, as stated in the schedule. From 2 pm to 5 pm, the Class 10 exams will be given in one shift. On the other hand, the compartment exams for class 12 subjects will be held on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm.Haryana Board supplementary timetable 2023: Steps to downloadThe online HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Timetable for the year 2023 has been made available. The Haryana Board supplementary timetable for 2023 can be downloaded by students by following the steps listed below.Step 1: The BSEH website can be found at bseh.org.in.Step 2: Select the link for the schedule of the Haryana Board Compartment Exam in 2023 from the homepage.Step 3: The pdf version of the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Timetable for the year 2023 will appear on your screen.Step 4: After downloading, make a physical copy of the file in case you need it again.The HBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary admit card 2023 will be released shortly by the Board. Candidates will be able to download their supplementary Haryana Board 2023 hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in once they are made available. To download their hall tickets, candidates will need to use the official portal's login credentials, such as their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the most recent information.