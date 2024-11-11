Business Standard
TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 are out, here's how to check and download

TOSS released SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) public examination results today on the official website. Here's how to check and download

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) released SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) public examination results today, November 11, 2024. Students who appeared for the examination can check their TOSS exam results through the official website, telanganaopenschool.org, using their login credentials. 
 
This would be a provisional copy, and the physical copy of the marks memo along with the pass certificate will be out later. 
 
The SSC and intermediate examination took place on October 3 and 9 for theory papers in two daily sessions: 9 am to noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. While the practical examination took place from October 16 to 23.
 

When will TOSS distribute physical copies?

Students should check their online marks memos and in case of any discrepancies, they should contact the TOSS. The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will soon announce the details of distribution of physical copies of marks memos and pass certificates

How to check and download TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download results:
  • Firstly, visit the official website: telanganaopenschool.org/
  • On the home page check for the "SSC Results" or "Intermediate Results" links.
  • Find the appropriate result link and click on it.
  • Enter your login credentials and hit the submit button.
  • You can check and download your marks memo.
  • You can also take a printout for future reference.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

