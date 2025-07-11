Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / TS POLYCET result 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results to be out soon

TS POLYCET result 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results to be out soon

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will soon out the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET result 2025

TS POLYCET result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TS POLYCET result 2025: The Phase 1 seat allocation results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling will be released any time by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana. The Phase 1 allotment was originally scheduled for July 4 but was postponed. "First phase allotments will be displayed shortly," reads a message on the TS POLYCET official website.
 
Candidates can view the TS POLYCET Round 1 allocation result at tgpolycet.nic.in after the results are made public. Candidates will need their ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and birthdate to view the provisional allotment order. The counselling fee must also be paid by qualified applicants.
 

TS POLYCET 2025: Important dates 

Exam date- May 13, 2025
Result announcement- May 24, 2025
Final phase of counselling- From July 9 to 17, 2025

Also Read

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading: White metal well-placed to rally further, says analyst

Silver bar

How to trade silver amid strong dollar and firmer yields? Analyst decode

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Gold rate outlook: Yellow metal slips as investors assess tariff scenario

Stock market

Analysts bullish on FMCG, IT ETFs amid sectoral rebound; check details

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Nifty outlook, 3 stock picks for today by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Seat allotment (likely to be out)- On or before July 15, 2025.

TS POLYCET 2025: How to check Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in
On the homepage, press on the TS POLYCET Phase 1 seat allotment result link
Fill in the required login details - hall ticket number, password, and date of birth
Submit the details to access the result
Download and save the allotment order for later reference.

TS POLYCET 2025: Exam pattern

Based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus, the exam consisted of one paper that included mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It lasted two hours and thirty minutes. However, following the announcement of the Round 1 results, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for any scheduling modifications.

About TS POLYCET

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, conducts the TS POLYCET (Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) annually as a state-level examination. Students' knowledge of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and optional biology is assessed in this offline (pen and paper) exam.
 
It acts as a gateway for enrollment in diploma programs offered by public and private polytechnic schools throughout Telangana in engineering, agriculture, technology, horticulture, animal husbandry, and other related subjects.
 

More From This Section

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

DTU registration 2025

Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Premiumschool, Class, Students

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Results, Exam results

NEST 2025 result declared today; Check scorecard, merit list at nestexam.in

Topics : technical analysis Telangana board exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon