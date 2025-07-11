Friday, July 11, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

CEE Kerala has announced the revised rank list for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) admission 2025 after a high court order

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has published a revised KEAM 2025 ranking list on July 10. Many petitions from CBSE students challenging the state government's modifications to the standardisation formula used to generate the KEAM rank list led to the cancellation. The division bench revoked the High Court's single bench decision the following Thursday after the state government appealed it on Wednesday. 
 
After the High Court division bench's order, the Higher Education Department directed the CEE to make the necessary preparations to publish the KEAM rank list under the court's decision and revoked the changes. The revised KEAM 2025 rank list is now on the official candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.
 

How to check KEAM 2025 ranks?

Go to the official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in
Press on the “KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal” link on the homepage.
Log in utilising your Application Number, Password, and the Access Code

Also Read

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Students, Education, Study, Student

Kerala HSCAP plus one second allotment result list 2025 released on website

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025 out at official website; know more

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Kerala Plus One results 2025 announced: Here's how to check and download

education, students, studying, exams

Kerala Plus Two results 2025 to be out today at keralaresults.nic.in

Press on the “KEAM result 2025” link
Your ranks will be showcased.  ALSO READ | Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025: Candidates’ details 

1. Engineering exam
 
Candidates appeared- 86,549
Qualified candidates-76,230 
Candidates under the revised rank list- 67,505. 
 
Toppers are: 
 
Joshua Jacob Thomas – Rank 1
Hari Kishan Baiju – Rank 2
Emil Iype Sacharia – Rank 3
 
2. For Pharmacy exams
 
Total number of candidates- 33,425
Candidates under the revised rank list- 27,841. 
 
Toppers are: 
 
Anakha Anil – Rank 1
Hrishikesh R Shenoy – Rank 2
Fathimathu Zahra – Rank 3.

CEE Kerala KEAM revised rank 2025: What's next?

To view their updated rank and prepare for the next stages of the counselling and seat allocation process, candidates are asked to use the KEAM candidate portal. 

CEE Kerala KEAM revised rank 2025: Background Controversy 

In order to address long-standing concerns from students following the state syllabus, the Kerala government first released the KEAM 2025 results using a revised mark consolidation formula. 
 
However, candidates from other educational boards, particularly CBSE, objected to the move. Following the court's decision, the rankings were revised using the original methodology and the earlier adjustment was cancelled.  ALSO READ | Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Court orders on the CEE Kerala KEAM revised rank 2025

The change comes after the Kerala High Court invalidated the KEAM prospectus's adjustment to Article 9.7.4. (b). A new method for marks consolidation was included in the clause, which generated significant panic, especially among CBSE board students. 
 
Hana Fathima, a CBSE student who had petitioned against the last-minute change to the ranking criterion, was given preference by the court. The High Court stated that it was not reasonable or equitable to make such a big modification at the final admissions stage.
 

More From This Section

DTU registration 2025

Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Premiumschool, Class, Students

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

Results, Exam results

NEST 2025 result declared today; Check scorecard, merit list at nestexam.in

Exam results

AP POLYCET seat allotment results 2025 to be out today at polycet.ap.gov.in

Exam results

UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

Topics : Kerala result Kerala High Court Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon