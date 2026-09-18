UGC NET Re-Exam Result 2026 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 18, 2026, released the UGC NET Re-Exam Result 2026 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination was conducted nationwide on September 9 and 10, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 re-examination can check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official website and entering their login credentials.

How to download UGC NET 2026 results?

You must enter your login information, which includes your application number, date of birth, and security PIN, on the website in order to get the scorecard and results.

After completing the steps listed below, candidates can receive the UGC NET result:

Step 1: Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now open the result or candidate activity section on the official portal.

Step 3: Press the UGC NET June Re-Exam 2026 Result link showcased on the home page.

Step 4: Use your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth, and security PIN, to access the link.

Step 5: Check the qualifying status and marksheet.

ALSO READ: JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 for Winter Zone out on official portal Step 6: Download and save the same for later use.

About NTA UGC NET 2026

On September 9 and 10, the testing agency assessed English, Commerce, and Sociology papers at 454 exam locations in 272 cities around the country.

ALSO READ: SBI CISO vacancy 2026: Check eligibility, salary and application date A total of 1,96,491 candidates enrolled for the exam for these papers, comprising 1,29,552 female candidates, 66,931 male candidates, and eight candidates of a third gender. 1,20,355 of these candidates showed up for the exam.

More about the NTA UGC NET exams 2026

According to the NTA, specialists verified the challenges they received, and their finalised answer keys were used to process the findings. According to the agency, the relevant authorities will verify the eligibility requirements, self-declarations, and other papers of the qualified candidates in compliance with due process and the standards outlined in the UGC NET June 2026 Information Bulletin.