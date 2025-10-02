UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters: Check full list here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged at least 54 private universities across India as defaulters for failing to submit mandatory information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not publishing required disclosures on their websites.
UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said the universities had been repeatedly asked to submit detailed information along with supporting documents attested by the registrar. "They were also directed to upload the filled-in format and appendices on their website by giving a link on the home page so that the information is accessible to the students and the general public. The above was followed by several reminders through emails and online meetings," Joshi added.
Guidelines on transparency
Under the UGC guidelines on public self-disclosure, higher education institutions are required to maintain a functional website that provides information to stakeholders.
"The information disclosed on the website should be easily accessible to everyone, on the home page, without any need for registration or login. Additionally, there should be a 'search' facility available for easy navigation," the guidelines state.
Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 10 defaulting universities, followed by Gujarat (eight), Sikkim (five), and Uttarakhand (four). The UGC has circulated the list of defaulters and urged them to take corrective action immediately. Officials warned that further action could be taken if the institutions continue to ignore the instructions, news agency PTI reported.
The regulator has intensified monitoring of private universities in recent months. In July, it had issued warnings to 23 universities for not appointing ombudspersons.
State-wise list of defaulting universities
Assam
• Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, Barpeta
Bihar
• Amity University, Patna
• CV Raman University, Vaishali
• Sandip University, Madhubani
Chhattisgarh
• Anjaneya University, Raipur
• Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), Kumhari
• Maharishi University of Management and Technology, Bilaspur
Goa
• India International University of Legal Education and Research, South Goa
Gujarat
• Gandhinagar University, Gandhinagar
• JG University, Gandhinagar
• KN University, Gujarat
• MK University, Patan
• Plastindia International University, Valsad
• Surendranagar University, Surendranagar
• TeamLease Skills University, Vadodara
• Transstadia University, Ahmedabad
Haryana
• NIILM University, Kaithal
Jharkhand
• Amity University, Ranchi
• AISECT University, Hazaribagh
• Capital University, Koderma
• Sai Nath University, Ranchi
Karnataka
• Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra University
Madhya Pradesh
• Azim Premji University, Bhopal
• Aryavart University, Sehore
• Dr. Preeti Global University, Shivpuri
• Gyanvoor University, Sagar
• JNCT Professional University, Bhopal
• NCT Vidhyapeeth University, Indore
• Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur
• Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur
• Mansarovar Global University, Sehore
• Shubham University, Bhopal
Maharashtra
• Alard University, Pune
• Dr. DY Patil Dnyan Prased University, Pune
Manipur
• Asian International University, Imphal West
• Bir Tikendrajit University, Imphal West
• Manipur International University, Imphal
Punjab
• Amity University, Mohali
Rajasthan
• OPJS University, Churu
Sikkim
• Medhavi Skills University, East Sikkim
• Sikkim Alpine University, South Sikkim
• Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi
• Sikkim International University, West Sikkim
• Sikkim Skill University, South Sikkim
Tripura
• Techno India University, West Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
• Agrawan Heritage University, Agra
• FS University, Shikchabad
• Major SD Singh University, Farrukhabad
• Monad University, Hapur
Uttarakhand
• Maya Devi University, Dehradun
• Mind Power University, Nainital
• Smt. Manjira Devi University, Uttarkashi
• Surajmal University, Udham Singh Nagar
West Bengal
• Swami Vivekananda University, North 24 Parganas