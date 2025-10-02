Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced; details at upsc.gov.in and more

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced; details at upsc.gov.in and more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the NDA NA 2 Result 2025. Candidates can download their National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On October 2, 2025, the Union Public Service Commission posted the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 on its official website. The roll numbers of eligible applicants who can participate in the upcoming Phase II round will be included in the result PDF. To check the UPSC NDA & NA II result PDF, you can, however, click the exact link.  
 
On UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2025 can view their results. On September 14, 2025, the Commission administered the written exam nationwide for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination.  
 

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: Official statement

The official notification says, “On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September, 2025, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in.”

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: How to check?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the home page, visit the ‘What’s New’ section and press on the link to view the UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025.

Also Read

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Missing truck driver rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's home

gavel law cases

SC questions TN over appointment of acting DGP, asks UPSC to suggest names

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration ends today, know how to apply

Jitendra Singh

Govt still open to lateral entry recruitment into depts: Jitendra Singh

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

The merit list PDF will be showcased on your screen.
Check your roll number in the merit list.
Download and keep a printout of the same for later reference.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2025: Exam Details

On September 14, 2025, the UPSC administered the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination. Of the 900 questions in the exams, 600 were for the General Ability Test and 300 were for the Mathematics topic. It was a five-hour exam.
 
It is important to note that after the exam process is finished, or when the final results are announced, the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be posted on the UPSC's official website. For 30 days, it will be available on the website. The written exam comprises two papers, both held on the same day: 
 
Mathematics (Paper I): A 300-mark paper with 120 multiple-choice questions.
General Ability Test (GAT, Paper II): A 600-mark paper with 150 multiple-choice questions covering English (200 marks) and General Knowledge (400 marks).
SSB Interview: Candidates who pass the written exam are called for the SSB interview, i.e, 900 marks and are taken for intelligence, personality, and leadership potential.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2025: What's next?

After getting their written results, candidates who pass the test have two weeks to apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the Indian Army Recruiting website. Candidates will then be notified via their registered email of the Selection Centres and dates for the SSB interview.
 
Candidates who have previously registered on the internet will not have to do so again, the commission said. During the SSB interview, candidates must also provide the various Service Selection Boards (SSBs) with original proof of age and educational credentials. 
 
If candidates have any queries or concerns about their login, they can get in touch with dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

What is UPSC NDA NA?

For admission to the Indian Armed Forces, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the UPSC NDA & NA exam, a national entrance exam. 
 
It serves as the entry point for single men and women to enlist in the Indian Naval Academy (INA), the National Defence Academy (NDA), and the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings. 
The NDA (I) and NDA (II) exams are conducted twice a year.  
 
A total of 406 positions in the 3 armed forces and the Naval Academy were posted for the NDA (II) 2025 cycle.
 

More From This Section

Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu

Leverage Edu targets 2x FY26 revenue on Africa, SE Asia expansion

Narendra Modi, cabinet meeting

Cabinet approves Phase-III of Biomedical Research Career Programme

RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 (OUT)

RRB ALP CBAT results 2025 (OUT): Zone-wise merit list and how to download

Representational Image

Indian students to gain wider access to education in UK in coming yearspremium

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Deadline, eligibility and procedure to apply

Topics : UPSC exam results government of India education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon