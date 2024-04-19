Business Standard
JAC 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Class 10 result declared, details inside

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10th results 2024 today at 11.30 am on jacresults.com. Students can view results utilizing their roll codes and roll numbers

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Students who have shown up in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 exam 2024 can take a look at their results online on Friday, April 19, after its announcement by the Jharkhand Academic Committee (JAC). 
The Jharkhand Board Class 10 result was announced today on April 19 at 11:30 am at the official website. 
Students can look at their score once the link to check the result is activated on the official site at jacresults.com. The JAC Annual Secondary Examination was held between February 6 to February 26 from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm. The JAC 10th examination was conducted at 1,238 centres state-wise. 

JAC 10th Result 2024: Steps to check result via official website

    • Go to the official website of Jharkhand Board at jacresults.com
    • On the home page, Open the link “Result of Annual Secondary Examination 2024"
    • Fill in details, like your roll number and date of birth and submit 
    • View your result and download it. 
    • Students can take a printout of their result for later use.

JAC 10th Result 2024: Steps to check result via Digilocker App

    • Go to the DigiLocker website or open the application.
    • Sign up/log in to DigiLocker utilising your credentials (Aadhar number or mobile number) 
    • Route to the DigiLocker Dashboard 
    • Press on the import documents option 
    • Choose Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi from the list Select 2024 as the exam year 
    • Submit relevant details like roll number, DOB, and send 
    • The JAC 10th board marksheet will be displayed on the student's DigiLocker account. 
    • Download the JAC scorecard and take a printout for later. 

JAC 10th Result 2024: Press Conference 

JAC Matric Results 2024 were announced during a press conference at 11:30 am. Jharkhand Board has announced the result during a press conference. The Board will likewise uncover other significant information, for example, gender-wise pass percentage, overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage and overall Topper's List alongside other applicable information.

How many students showed up in the JAC class 10th test this year? 

As indicated by JAC data, 4,21,678 students showed up for the JAC matriculation exams this year. In 2023, the passing percentage of students in the exam was 95.38%.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

