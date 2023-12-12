RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023: When, where, and how to check result

The Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI’s) Assistant Prelims Result 2023 is expected to be out in the second week of December. The result will be announced on the official website of the RBI.

The candidates who clear the Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 will be called for the main examinations. RBI will soon share the result link to the RBI Assistant 2023 examination which was held on November 18 and November 19 for 450 vacancies.

Last year, the examination was held on March 26 and 27, and the result was released in April. This time, the exam was held on November 18, 19, and the result is expected to be released soon. It is very unlikely that RBI will post any answer key before the release of any results.

The RBI assistant prelims exam took place for 100 marks and the duration of the exam was 60 minutes. There are 100 questions on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two sections had 35 questions each for 35 marks each. As per RBI, there is a negative marking for the wrong answers, like 1/4th of the total marks assigned to a question.

How to check RBI Prelims result 2023?

Here are the steps to check prelims result 2023:

Firstly, visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Look for the vacancy option and then check for the result section.

Open the result link of the exam.

Enter the asked details and log in.

Check and download your result for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the RBI assistant result?

Here are the details mentioned in the RBI assistant result: