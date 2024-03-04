TS DSC 2024: Application started for 11062 posts at tsdsc.aptonline.in

Sensex (    %)
                        
Interested and qualified applicants for Telangana DSC 2024 can apply on the official site at tsdsc.aptonlie.in. The govt has chosen to serve a sum of 11,062 openings via recruitment drive

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

The Telangana DSC 2024 registration process has started today, March 4. According to the official notification, the DSC application cycle will end on April 2. Those interested and qualified can apply on the official site at tsdsc.aptonlie.in. The test will be held online and the timetable will be reported soon. The age limit for applicants has been fixed at 46 years. 
The recruitment drive is being conducted to serve 11,062 teacher openings which incorporate 2,629 School Assistants, 182 PETs, 6,508 SGTs, 727 Linguists, 220 Special Category School Assistants, and 796 SGTs.
TS DSC 2024: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DSC at tsdsc.aptonlie.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the Telangana Mega DSC 2024 link and then visit the registration link.
Step 3: Enter the registration form with the needed information.
Step 4: Upload the needed documents and submit them.
Step 5: Submit the online application fee.
Step 6: Finish the application form and submit it.
Step 7: Take a print out of the acknowledgement page for later use. 

TS DSC 2024: Fee

The Telangana Mega DSC exam fee is fixed at Rs.1000. Applicants who have applied for past DSC require not re-apply. Just freshers might apply for the test.

TS DSC: Educational qualification

The applicants with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) can apply for the TS DSC test. Requirement to have TET certificate held by CBSE, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Board.

TS DSC: Test centres

The TS DSC test date will be announced soon. The test is planned to be held in 11 districts like Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Sanga Reddy.

TS DSC: Overview

The TS DSC, also called the Telangana State Departmental Selection Committee, is responsible for the employment of teachers across different districts of Telangana. This selection cycle is exceptionally serious and plays an essential part in keeping up with the education in the state.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

