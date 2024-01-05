SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: All you need to know before appearing for exam

The State Bank of India is conducting SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2024 for the posts of Junior Associate (Clerk) today, 5 January 2024. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 will take place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024.

All the aspirants appearing for the examination today must cross-check all the information related to shift timings, and shared guidelines, and don't forget to bring an admit card to the exam centre.

The SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2024 will facilitate a hassle-free entry to the examination. Get your printed admit card with a valid photo identity card for the purpose of verification.

The SBI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8773 Junior Associate (JA) posts. Download your admit card by simply logging into the official website with 'Roll Number' and 'Password'.

How to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the SBI Clerks Prelims admit card 2024:

First visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

On the home page, look for the 'Career' option.

Now click on the 'RECRUITMENT FOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT AND SALES)' link to access the JA Prelims call letter.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and password, on the new page.

Your details will appear on your screen.

You can download your admit card or take a printout for future reference.

SBI Prelims Examination 2024 shift timings

The SBI Prelims Examination 2024 will take place in four shifts. Check the reporting and examination time here:

Shifts Reporting Time Start Time End Time Shift 1 8:00 am 9:00 am 10:00 am Shift 2 10:30 am 11:30 am 12:30 pm Shift 3 1:00 pm 2:00 pm 3:00 pm Shift 4 3:30 pm 4:30 pm 5:30 pm

SBI Prelims Examination 2024 guidelines

Every candidate should reach the exam centre an hour before the scheduled start of the SBI Clerk Examination 2024 to smoothly complete the formalities. Entry wouldn't be allowed post gate closing time, and candidates should stay in the exam premises until the conclusion of the examination. It is mandatory to bring your admit card to the exam centre. No entry would be allowed in case the candidate failed to present the hard copy of the SBI Prelims hall ticket. Seats will be assigned to all the candidates after entering the premises, read all the instructions carefully. No personal belongings like electronic devices, books, or mobile phones are permitted in the exam hall. If any are found with such belongings, it will lead to rejection of their candidature.

What is the dress code for SBI Prelims Examination 2024?

Here are the dress code guidelines, every student needs to follow:

Caps and large button clothes are not allowed in the exam hall.

Jewellery and metal items are also not permitted inside exam premises.

Wear loose and comfortable clothes to avoid any last-minute hassle.

What are the documents to carry during SBI Prelims Examination 2024?

According to the guidelines mentioned in the SBI Prelims Examination 2024, the candidate must confirm all the details mentioned in the exam admit card, i.e., candidate name, gender, exam centre, date of birth, category, etc. This will help you smooth the verification process. If they find any error, they should reach out to the official authority immediately.