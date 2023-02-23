JUST IN
Pawan Khera detained at airport after being deplaned, says Congress
Business Standard

It is IAS against IPS as the Roopa vs Sindhuri battle rages on social media

The hierarchies between various all-India services have begun to melt, leading to increased friction between them

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

D Roopa
Spats between members of the two all-India services, the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service, happen all too often now. Yet, by most reckoning, the intensity of the one currently raging in Karnataka between D Roopa, IPS, and Rohini Sindhuri, IAS, has rocked the officers from both services.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:11 IST

