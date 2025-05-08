Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Illinois Tech first US varsity to get UGC approval, to open Mumbai campus

Illinois Tech first US varsity to get UGC approval, to open Mumbai campus

Illinois Institute of Technology became the first US university to get UGC approval to set up a degree-granting campus in India. The Mumbai campus will open in 2026, offering STEM & business courses

Illinois Tech

The new Illinois Tech – Mumbai campus is set to commence operations in 2026, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in computer science, engineering, and business. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Chicago-based Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) has become the first American university to receive formal approval from India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish an independent, degree-awarding campus in the country. The development, according to a PTI report, marks the first time a US institution will directly operate a full-fledged campus under India’s national higher education regulations.
 
The new Illinois Tech Mumbai campus is set to commence operations in 2026, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in computer science, engineering, and business. The Mumbai campus will replicate Illinois Tech’s signature academic model, combining theory with real-world exposure. As part of this, students will have access to the university’s Elevate programme - an initiative that guarantees every student hands-on learning through internships, research, competitions, and collaborative projects.
 
 
Courses will be taught by a globally-recruited faculty, which includes visiting professors from Illinois Tech’s US campuses and educators with international academic backgrounds. “Our new campus responds to this extraordinary demand by delivering globally recognised Illinois Tech degrees in a highly accessible, affordable, and locally contextualised format,” said Mallik Sundharam, vice president for Enrollment Management at Illinois Tech.
 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the move, viewing it as a significant opportunity for students and employers alike.

Illinois Tech: Strong academic credentials

According to the 2025 US News & World Report, the undergraduate and graduate computer science programmes of Illinois Tech rank among the top 100 in the United States. Its business programmes also receive high marks: the university’s Master’s in management is ranked 15th, marketing 24th, and finance 26th by TFE Times.

In terms of student outcomes, Opportunity Insights (2024) gave Illinois Tech the second spot for upward mobility among highly selective private colleges.

Fulfilling the vision of NEP 2020

The move is closely aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes international collaboration and envisions India as a global knowledge hub by 2047. Illinois Tech’s entry into the Indian education space comes just a year after UGC introduced new regulations allowing foreign universities to operate independently in the country.
 
“Illinois Tech’s proposed Mumbai campus - India’s first-ever American university campus to run STEM courses - embodies the visionary aspirations of the National Education Policy 2020,” said Somnath Ghosh, consul general of India in Chicago. “The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to opportunity, cross-cultural partnership, and societal advancement through education,” he added.

A groundbreaking first for India

While foreign universities like Australia’s Deakin University and University of Wollongong are setting up campuses in Gujarat’s GIFT City under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), Illinois Tech is the first to enter the Indian market through the mainstream UGC pathway. Unlike the GIFT City institutions, which primarily cater to international finance and niche programmes, Illinois Tech will offer a full portfolio of degrees directly to Indian students under Indian regulations.
 
This sets a precedent for other global institutions interested in entering India’s higher education space through comprehensive and direct academic engagement.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

