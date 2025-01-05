2024: A year of challenges for incumbents and traditional political parties

Apart from Assembly polls in Delhi and Bihar, 2025 could also see the long pending election to the country’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Last year had elections to 84 Rajya Sabha’s seats, which is a little more than a third of its total 245 members, and the results helped the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) inch closer to the halfway mark in the Upper House.

However, the NDA’s numbers in Parliament, in either of its two Houses, are insufficient to ensure the passage of two key Bills currently under the scrutiny of separate parliamentary joint committees —