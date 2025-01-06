Business Standard

Congress announces 'Pyari Didi' scheme, promises Rs 2,500 to Delhi women

Congress announces 'Pyari Didi' scheme, promises Rs 2,500 to Delhi women

Announcing the scheme, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it aims to financially empower women, promising that it would be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting of new government

The scheme would be rolled out on the lines of the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

The Congress on Monday announced a 'Pyari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in Delhi.

The scheme would be rolled out on the lines of the model adopted by the Congress government in Karnataka.

Announcing the scheme, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it aims to financially empower women, promising that it would be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

"Today, I have come here to launch the Pyari Didi Yojana. We are confident that a Congress government will be formed in Delhi, and on the first day of the new Cabinet, we will implement the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to every woman in the capital," Shivakumar said.

 

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, the party's Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, and other senior leaders were present during the announcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian National Congress Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government welfare schemes women empowerment

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

