Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released on December 1 and has been performing well even with tough competition from 'Animal'. The second weekend has given the film's collections a big boost

Sam Bahadur 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has been performing great even despite tough competition from 'Animal'.
The character Sam Manekshaw, a brave former Indian Army Chief of Staff, is the inspiration for the movie. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a Rs 55 crore budget, as per OTT Play.

About the movie: Sam Bahadur

The film is based on the tale of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Fatima Sana Sheik as the late Prime minister of India named Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Vicky's wife. The film was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection: Day wise

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 9 crore
Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore
Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore
Day 7: Rs 3 crore
Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore
Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore
Total: 56.55 crore. 

Sam Bahadur vs Animal 

It has been interesting to note that in the second weekend, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur showed increased traction, collecting Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, carrying its overall domestic earnings to Rs 56.55 crore, as per early industry tracker Sacnilk estimate.
Due to the simultaneous release of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film had a slow start at the box office. Sam Bahadur was able to maintain a steady pace throughout its first week despite the initial competition. It saw a huge 92.86 percent flood in collections on its second Saturday to a total of Rs 6.75 crore, trailed by one more Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, with a Hindi occupancy rate of 64.09. The worldwide collection for the Meghna Gulzar directorial presently remains at Rs 66.4 crore.
Sam Bahadur struggled with the enormous success of Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and received overall positive reviews from critics. Animal, however, confronting criticism from various corners for toxic masculinity has demonstrated relentless success in the box office, earning a mammoth Rs 432.27 crore in India, with a worldwide collection currently standing at Rs 660 crore.

Topics : Vicky Kaushal Indian film industry Bollywood

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon