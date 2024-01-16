Emmy Awards 2024 held on January 15; check the full winners list here

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards recently took place at the Peacock Theatre in an edition that comes after a historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Actors' and writers' strikes have dismantled the traditional TV calendar. Due to the strike, the ceremony had to be postponed till January.
In the biggest TV night, series like succession, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Bear, Beef and Ted Lasso were some of the most nominated shows of the year.
Check the full list of winners here:
Best Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max)- WINNER
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)- WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)- WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)- WINNER
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)- WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX)- WINNER
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)- WINNER
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)- WINNER
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)- WINNER
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)- WINNER
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix)- WINNER
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)- WINNER
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)- WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)- WINNER
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)- WINNER
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry
The Bear - WINNER
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Ted Lasso
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Succession- WINNER
Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul
The Last of Us
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Beef- WINNER
Fire Island
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Prey
Swarm
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Andor (Disney+) - Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)- Dearbhla Walsh
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)- Peter Hoar
Succession (HBO/Max)- Andrij Parekh
Succession (HBO/Max) - Mark Mylod- WINNER
Succession (HBO/Max) - Lorene Scafaria
The White Lotus (HBO/Max) - Mike White
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry (HBO/Max) - Bill Hader
The Bear (FX) - Christopher Storer- WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) - Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) - Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Declan Lowney
Wednesday (Netflix) - Tim Burton
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Beef (Netflix) - Lee Sung Jin - WINNER
Beef (Netflix) - Jake Schreier
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Carl Franklin
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX) - Valerie Faris - Jonathan Dayton
Prey (Hulu) - Dan Trachtenberg
Best Reality Competition
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)- WINNER
Best Host for a Game Show
Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)
Steve Harvey (Family Feud)
Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)
Keke Palmer (Password)- WINNER
Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)- WINNER
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)- WINNER
Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face) - WINNER
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)- WINNER
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)
Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)- WINNER
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Dear Mama (FX)
100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)- WINNER
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)- WINNER
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
The Accused: Damned or Devoted? (PBS)
Aftershock (Hulu)
Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
The Territory (National Geographic)- WINNER
Best Narrator
Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman, Our Universe
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do Today- WINNER
Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World