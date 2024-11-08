Business Standard
Actors Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli poses with Bandra cafe staff in Mumbai

In Mumbai at Bandra, Virat and Anushka, the superstar couple went out for a dosa date. The cafe posted a number of pictures from their visit to their Instagram account

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently went out to Mumbai for a dosa date. The entire squad gathered to celebrate this fan moment and took photos with Virat and Anushka as they were at a cafe. The cafe posted a number of pictures from their visit to their Instagram account.
A number of pictures that were taken with Virat and Anushka were shared on the official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe located in Bandra, Mumbai. Virat and Anushka are seen posing with the cafe employees in the first image. 

Dosa date of Virat and Anushka in Mumbai: About the post 

The restaurant Benne Bombay, located in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, shared a number of pictures of the couple. Virat and Anushka are standing with the café employees in the first photo, and Anushka can be seen smiling in the front row. 
 
The second image features Virat's autograph on a cap, and the next image, though blurry, displays the bill for the food the couple ordered. One of the team members who was not present that day was Photoshopped into the final image, which shows the pair with employees. 
Sharing the post, the team said, “Bangalore in Mumbai. (Swipe to see our unhappy teammate) #benne #grateful.” The text in the picture explained it. “Pov: the one day you miss school. (Dinesh was very sad he wasn’t on shift today so we photoshopped him in).”

Dosa date of Virat and Anushka in Mumbai: About the look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showed off their easygoing style while showing their individuality over a stylish yet chic yet casual breakfast date. 
Anushka added a fashionable, carefree edge to her ensemble by wearing an open black top over a white tee. Her pants were brown, loose-fitting trousers, and had side pockets. Anushka chose simple accessories to go with her basic look. Her outfit was finished with a chic wristwatch, white sneakers, and a black cap.  

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

