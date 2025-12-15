Monday, December 15, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akhanda 2 box office day 3: Balakrishna film crosses Rs 60 crore in India

Akhanda 2 box office day 3: Balakrishna film crosses Rs 60 crore in India

Akhanda 2 has crossed the Rs 60 cr mark at the Indian box office. Nandamuri Balakrishna's film has already surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark globally. The film was released in theatres on Dec 12, 2025

Akhanda 2 box office Collection Day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has opened to a thunderous response at the domestic box office, delivering an impressive first weekend. The action-fantasy drama powered past the ₹60 crore nett mark in India within just three days, underlining its strong audience pull and mass appeal.
 
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film has also crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide. On Day 3, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continued its solid theatrical run with steady collections after its grand release in cinemas on December 12.

Akhanda 2 box office collection report

According to Sacnilk, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam raked in ₹8 crore from paid previews and opened to a whopping ₹22.5 crore on Day 1. The film went on to collect ₹15.5 crore on Saturday and remained steady with an estimated ₹15 crore on its first Sunday, taking its three-day total domestic box office collection to ₹61 crore.
 
 
Sacnilk reports that the movie's overall Telugu occupancy on Sunday was 51.77%. The occupancy rate was 30.95% for morning shows, 61.06% for afternoon shows, and 70.26% for nighttime shows. The number of people attending the night shows decreased by 44.81%. 

About the film, Akhanda 2

The sequel to the 2021 smash Akhanda, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and once again stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in an enormous form. Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and others play significant roles in the movie.
 
The fantasy action thriller, which is supported by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the auspices of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, has music by Thaman S, cinematography by C Ramprasad, and editing by Tammiraju. 
Now that the extended weekend has begun, everyone's attention will be on whether the movie can regain momentum in the upcoming days with significant mass-centre support.
 

