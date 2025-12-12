Friday, December 12, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Akhanda 2 storms theatres with powerful start and huge advance bookings

Akhanda 2 storms theatres with powerful start and huge advance bookings

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, action drama ft. Nandamuri Balakrishna made its big premiere today, Dec 12. On the day of its release, experts shared their forecasts at the box office

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has exploded onto the big screen today, 12 December, marking Nandamuri Balakrishna’s return to high-voltage action under filmmaker Boyapati Srinu’s direction. Despite a last-minute delay—pushed from its original 5 December release due to financial hurdles—the sequel has lost none of its momentum. 
 
Pre-sales for Akhanda 2 have already exceeded Rs 25 crore, according to the recent information from box office analysts. 
 
According to BFilmy Official, the advance grosser from the first day alone has already surpassed Rs 12.13 crore. Under such circumstances, it wouldn't be incorrect to predict that Balakrishna's film will easily make over Rs 10 crore worldwide on its first day of release.
 

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

More than 530,000 tickets have reportedly been sold for the movie's opening day. Furthermore, Akhanda 2 will be released in over 402 cities globally. The movie is expected to make about Rs 30 crores globally on its first day of release due to its huge release and substantial advance booking. 
 
However, according to Sacnilk's statistics, Telugu occupancy is 47.24%, and Akhanda 2 has already made Rs 7.43 crore according to the latest data in India. 

Akhanda 2 release date

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has released on big screen today, 12 December 2025.   

Also Read

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office day 7: Ranveer-Akshaye Khanna film storms past 200 cr

Darshan's The Devil

The Devil advance booking: Darshan's film crosses ₹7 cr mark in pre-sales

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer film crosses ₹180 crore

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi says OTT is expanding Indian cinema, not replacing theatres

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh movie sees 47% drop

All about Akhanda 2 movie

Akhanda 2's teaser and trailer have already generated a lot of buzz on social media, which has helped the film's box office debut. In this follow-up, Nandamuri Balakrishna plays two roles: Murali Krishna and Akhanda Rudra and Sikandar Aghora. It is anticipated that the picture would be primarily distinguished by these two characters' outstanding action and diverse styles.
 
Samantha Menon plays a prominent role alongside Balakrishna in the movie. Important characters will be portrayed by Adi Pinisetty, Harshali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar, P. Sai Kumar, Poorna, Ravi Maraiah, and Harsha Chemudu.
 

More From This Section

OTT releases to watch this week on Dec 12, 2025

Top new OTT releases this week promise thrill, drama and big laughs

Wednesday season 3 OTT release

Wednesday season 3: Know OTT release date, cast, storyline and more

MasterChef India season 9

MasterChef India season 9: Know the release date, theme, judges and more

Game of Thrones, Harry Potter

What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?premium

saiyaara

IMDb 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds top most popular Indian films, series

Topics : Indian film industry tamil film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon