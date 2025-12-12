Friday, December 12, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office day 7: Ranveer-Akshaye Khanna film storms past 200 cr

Dhurandhar box office day 7: Ranveer-Akshaye Khanna film storms past 200 cr

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its successful box office run, surpassing ₹300 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office Collection Day 7

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhurandhar box office: With Dhurandhar, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has dropped another cinematic bomb after Uri: The Surgical Strike, and its impact is visible at the Indian box office. 

 

There seems to be no slowing down for Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The spy thriller is not just dominating the box office but rewriting the rules altogether, outperforming even the most optimistic trade predictions.

 

Although its teaser and trailer generated early curiosity, it’s the strong word-of-mouth that has taken the film to another level. Pre-sales were surprisingly muted, but once the film hit theatres, audience sentiment shifted dramatically, turning Dhurandhar into a full-fledged blockbuster. 

 

Also Read

Darshan's The Devil

The Devil advance booking: Darshan's film crosses ₹7 cr mark in pre-sales

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer film crosses ₹180 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar races past ₹150 cr in 5 days, becoming Ranveer's biggest hit yet

Dhurandhar OTT release

Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller?

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi says OTT is expanding Indian cinema, not replacing theatres

 

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7

Since its release on December 5, the film has been consistently driving footfalls and filling cash registers. Wrapping up its first week on a strong note, it maintained steady momentum across all seven days. Early estimates indicate a solid Thursday jump, with collections hovering around ₹27 crore. Trade analysts suggest Day 7 could close above ₹28 crore net, though the final figure will hinge on turnout during the night shows on a regular weekday. 

 

The film opened strongly with an estimated ₹28 crore net on Day 1 and grew further to ₹32 crore on Day 2. Its biggest surge came on Day 3, delivering a remarkable ₹43 crore—the highest single-day haul of its run so far. 

 

While Monday saw a slight dip, the film remained solid at ₹23.25 crore. Tuesday and Wednesday stayed steady as well, each bringing in around ₹27 crore. With Thursday’s figures added, the film’s net total has climbed to an impressive ₹207.25 crore, while its gross India tally is projected to touch approximately ₹248.75 crore. 

 

Dhurandhar international box office collections 

Dhurandhar has crossed a major benchmark overseas, surpassing the ₹50 crore mark in international markets. Reports estimate its overseas haul at around ₹57.5 crore, pushing the film’s worldwide total to an impressive ₹306.25 crore. The spy thriller has posted exceptional occupancy levels across both metros and mass circuits, further solidifying its dominant run globally.

 

Dhurandhar to become Ranveer's 3rd highest grosser

 

If the forecast comes to pass, Dhurandhar would surpass the lifetime earnings of Deepika Padukone's film Bajirao Mastani (Rs 240.3cr) and become Ranveer's third most-grossing film in Indian history. Sara Arjun, who recently appeared on film with Ranveer for the first time, is praising the actor. 

 

About Dhurandhar movies

 

Inspired by actual events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations by India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), the film is directed by Aditya Dhar. Numerous performers in the ensemble cast of the movie play characters that are based on actual persons and events. 

 

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jasikirat Singh Rangi (a R&AW agent)

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal (based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval)

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait (an antagonist)

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal (an antagonist)

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.

 

More From This Section

MasterChef India season 9

MasterChef India season 9: Know the release date, theme, judges and more

Game of Thrones, Harry Potter

What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?premium

saiyaara

IMDb 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds top most popular Indian films, series

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh movie sees 47% drop

Yash's new poster from Toxic released

Yash's new poster from Toxic released, Internet ignites on bloodied avatar

Topics : Bollywood box office Ranveer Singh Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon