Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer film crosses ₹180 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer film crosses ₹180 crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run, crossing Rs 180 crore in just 6 days. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's powerful cast and story have contributed to its growth

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Dhurandhar box office: Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, edging closer to the coveted ₹200-crore mark. Aditya Dhar’s action drama has amassed ₹180 crore within just six days of release, setting a blistering pace ahead of its first-week close. The Ranveer Singh-starrer hit cinemas on December 5, 2025.
 
The movie earned Rs 26.50 crore on day six, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its total to an astounding Rs 180 crore. This is a significant accomplishment for the cast and crew behind one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.

Dhurandhar box office collection report 

Dhurandhar Box Office Collections (6 Days)
 
 
India Net Collection: Approx. ₹180 crore
Worldwide Collection: Approx. ₹265.25 crore

Overseas Collection: Approx. ₹50 crore.
 
Day-Wise India Net Collection
 
Day 1 collection: ₹28 crore
Day 2 collection: ₹32 crore
Day 3 collection: ₹43 crore
Day 4 collection: ₹23.25 crore
Day 5 collection: ₹27 crore
Day 6 collection: ₹26.50 crore (early estimates).

Dhurandhar box office 'occupancy' report

Evening performances were the most popular across all regions, while morning and afternoon slots often had moderate attendance, and night shows were empty. Major cities' occupancy rates varied noticeably from one another. 
 
At 41.33%, Pune had the greatest overall occupancy, followed by the National Capital Region (35.67%) and Jaipur (37%). Strong results were also observed in Mumbai (35.33%) and Lucknow (34%).
 
Ahmedabad and Bhopal had occupancy rates of 20% or below, whereas Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata were in the mid-20% range. At 11.33%, Surat had the lowest overall percentage.   

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is fundamentally a large-scale spy-action thriller. The film, which was written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on actual clandestine operations, especially those connected to Pakistan's Lyari mafia and intelligence operations by India's external intelligence agency.
 
Ranveer Singh portrays an Indian spy who joins the gang network and gets caught up in a labyrinth of political intrigue, espionage, criminality, and treachery. A strong ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, supports him. 
 

Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry Bollywood

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

