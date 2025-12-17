Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Akhanda 2 box office day 6: Balakrishna starrer slips despite ₹70 cr mark

Akhanda 2 box office day 6: Balakrishna starrer slips despite ₹70 cr mark

Due to working days, Balakrishna Nandamuri's latest, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, had yet another drop at the box office. The movie just made it into the top 10 highest-grossing 2025 Telugu films

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akhanda 2, headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna, arrived in theatres riding a massive wave of expectations, but the sequel has struggled to live up to the hype. Despite lofty pre-release buzz and blockbuster predictions, the film has fallen short at the Indian box office and is steadily slipping towards an underwhelming verdict. 
 
That said, it has still managed a notable milestone by overtaking the lifetime earnings of Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, emerging as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. In India, the Akhanda 2 has now surpassed ₹70 crore.
 
Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee play important parts in this sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda. 
 

Akhanda 2 Box Office Report

Akhanda 2 witnessed another dip in collections on its first Tuesday, day 5, minting an estimated ₹4.35 crore. This marks a sharper-than-usual weekday fall of about 17 per cent when compared to Monday’s ₹5.25 crore, going beyond the standard 10 per cent drop. With this, the film’s total net collection in India now stands at ₹70.7 crore, while its gross earnings have reached approximately ₹83.42 crore, according to Sacnilk.

After 5 days, the movie's global box office collection is estimated to be between ₹89.35 crore and ₹90 crore. With over ₹70 crore in contributions to the India net total, the Telugu version continues to be the key driver.
 
Released to massive expectations, Akhanda 2 has struggled to deliver the box office impact many had predicted. However, despite its underwhelming run, the film has managed to script a notable achievement within just five days, emerging as Tollywood’s eighth highest-grossing release of the year. In the process, it has overtaken Thandel, which closed its run at ₹66.06 crore. 
 
Looking ahead, the film is well placed to cross the ₹81 crore mark of HIT: The Third Case over the next three days and potentially secure the seventh position on the 2025 Telugu box office chart. 

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day-wise

Day 1- ₹22.50 crore
Day 2- ₹15.50 crore
Day 3- ₹15.10 crore
Day 4- ₹5.25 crore
Day 5- ₹4.35 crore
Day 6- ₹1.16 crore (to be updated)
 
Total box office collection until today: ₹70.93 crore.

Akhanda 2 occupancy and show rates

On day 5, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 20.70%. As the day went on, the movie's attendance gradually increased; morning screenings had an occupancy rate of 15.09%, which increased to 20.50% in the afternoon. 
 
Evening and night concerts fared better, maintaining occupancy rates of 23.45% and 23.76%, respectively.
 
On day five, Akhanda 2's occupancy rate among the Tamil audience was 14.23%. With 193 screenings, Chennai had the most, followed by Coimbatore (73 shows) and Madurai (54 shows). 

Akhanda 2 movie cast and plot

Boyapati Sreenu is the director of the Telugu fantasy action thriller Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. Nandamuri Balakrishna reprises his twin roles as the god Aghori, Akhanda, and Murali Krishna in this film, which is a direct sequel to the 2021 smash Akhanda. 
 
The narrative progresses from a local dispute to a biological warfare-related national emergency. In addition to returning talents, the sequel features several new faces: 
 
Nandamuri Balakrishna: In a dual role as Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora and Murali Krishna.
Samyuktha: Portrays Archana Goswami, a high-ranking official.
Aadhi Pinisetty: Plays Netra, the primary antagonist and a cunning strategist.
Viji Chandrasekhar: Dharani, the mother of Akhanda and Murali. 
Harshaali Malhotra: Janani, Murali Krishna's grown-up daughter and a scientist at DRDO.
Kabir Duhan Singh: Ajit Thakur, an opposition MP.
Saswata Chatterjee: Chang, a vengeful former Chinese General.
Pragya Jaiswal: Saranya Bachupally, Murali’s wife (appears in a photo presence or flashback). 
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

