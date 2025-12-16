Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhurandhar hits ₹600 cr worldwide, posts higher second Monday earnings

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to soar in the second weekend. The film scaled the ₹600 crore peak in just 11 days. The espionage thriller was released in theatres on Dec 5, 2025, globally

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Dhurandhar box office collections Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to surprise at the box office with its steady and unusual momentum. After a strong second weekend, the film earned more on its second Monday than on its opening Monday — a rare occurrence in the Indian market. Driven by this sustained performance, Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide within just 11 days of its release.
 
The film, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in theatres on December 5. Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Soumya Trivedi, and Sanjay Dutt also play important roles. Together with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar produced the movie under the umbrella of B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar box office report

In its second weekend in India, Dhurandhar earned over ₹140 crore, setting a new record for any Hindi movie. The movie made ₹29 crore on Monday, a mere 50% decrease. As a result, Dhurandhar's domestic earnings reach a hefty ₹379.75 crore net (₹455.50 crore gross). Just behind Dangal and Animal, it currently holds a comfortable 8th position among the highest-grossing Bollywood movies in India.
 
But Dhurandhar's significant increase in foreign collections has been its true triumph. Over half of the $16 million the movie has made internationally has come in the last four days. This indicates that Dhurandhar has reached the ₹600 crore milestone globally as of Monday night, earning ₹600.75 crore gross.

Dhurandhar daily box office collection

Day 1- Rs 28.00
Day 2- Rs 32.00
Day 3- Rs 43.00
Day 4- Rs 23.25
Day 5- Rs 27.00
Day 6- Rs 27.00
Day 7- Rs 27.00
 
Week 1 total collection- Rs 207.25.
 
Day 8- Rs 32.50
Day 9- Rs 53.00
Day 10- Rs 58.00.

About Dhurandhar Movie

Ranveer Singh is portrayed by Dhurandhar as Hamza, an Indian agent infiltrating the Lyari gangs in Pakistan. The performances in the movie were praised, especially those of Rakesh Bedi, Akshaye Khanna, and Ranveer. 
 
Aditya Dhar is the director of Dhurandhar, which also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. On March 12, 2026, a sequel that wraps up the story will be released.
 

 

 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

