Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Tuesday acquired Cornerstone’s stake in the talent management company Dharma Cornerstone Agency for an undisclosed amount, according to its release.
With this, Dharma Productions will get full control over Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which was started as a joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. As per media reports, Cornerstone used to hold around 45 per cent in DCA. Following the deal, Dharma Productions will be relaunching Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA) to represent talent built across film, music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. Uday Singh Gauri will continue as the chief executive officer (CEO) of DCAA, while Rajeev Masand will continue as its chief operating officer (COO). Dharma Productions, a film production and distribution company, which had sold its 50 per cent stake to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1,000 crore last year, stated that this expansion reflects its broader ambition to build a cohesive cultural platform.
“Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, in a statement.
Meanwhile, Gauri noted that the company’s focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. DCAA is expected to be about scale, care, clarity and collaboration.
So far, DCAA represents actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Harshvardhan.