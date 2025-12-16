Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

Dharma Productions buys Cornerstone's stake in its talent management firm

With this, Dharma Productions will get full control over Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which was started as a joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment

Karan Johar

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Tuesday acquired Cornerstone’s stake in the talent management company Dharma Cornerstone Agency for an undisclosed amount, according to its release.
 
With this, Dharma Productions will get full control over Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which was started as a joint venture with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. As per media reports, Cornerstone used to hold around 45 per cent in DCA. Following the deal, Dharma Productions will be relaunching Dharma Cornerstone Agency as Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA) to represent talent built across film, music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. Uday Singh Gauri will continue as the chief executive officer (CEO) of DCAA, while Rajeev Masand will continue as its chief operating officer (COO). Dharma Productions, a film production and distribution company, which had sold its 50 per cent stake to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1,000 crore last year, stated that this expansion reflects its broader ambition to build a cohesive cultural platform.
 
 
“Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, in a statement.
 
Meanwhile, Gauri noted that the company’s focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. DCAA is expected to be about scale, care, clarity and collaboration.
 
So far, DCAA represents actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Harshvardhan.
 

More From This Section

JP Morgan

US banking giant JP MorganChase to set up Asia's largest GCC in Indiapremium

Vedanta

NCLT Mumbai approves Vedanta demerger into five sector-specific entities

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake, releases ₹260 crore pledges

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola Electric founder clears ₹260 crore loan, unwinds all share pledges

State Bank of India (SBI)

Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

Topics : Dharma Productions Indian film industry talent firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon