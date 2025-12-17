Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 12: Ranveer's film enters 400 cr club

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is unstoppable at the box office. With a record-breaking second Monday collection, the spy thriller made history by crossing Rs 400 crore in just 12 days

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unstoppable. The film struck unprecedented numbers on Day 11, the second Monday. The spy thriller has already surpassed the ₹400 crore milestone. With the Aditya Dhar–directed film reaching this milestone within just 12 days, attention has now shifted to its march towards the ₹500 crore club.
 
On Day 11, Dhurandhar earned an incredible ₹31.80 crore, breaking the previous record for the second Monday in Hindi cinema history. In fact, the second Monday's collection exceeded that of its opening day, a feat that shocked everyone. 
 
As of day 11, Dhurandhar's total box office collection was Rs 396.40 crore; now, on day 12, they had surpassed Rs 400 crore.
 

The multistarrer film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara. Arjun is on its way to earn all-time blockbuster status. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "DHURANDHAR: THE VICTORY MARCH CONTINUES – AHEAD OF PUSHPA 2, STREE 2, CHHAAVA ON SECOND MONDAY... #Dhurandhar is on a record-smashing rampage, rewriting the box office rulebook."
 
He added, "The film has posted phenomenal numbers on its second Monday [Day 11] – a day that traditionally witnesses a noticeable dip... In fact, Day 11 [Rs 31.80 cr] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Rs 28.60 cr] – that says it all."

Confirming the entry of Dhurandhar into the Rs 400 crore club, Taran further wrote, "#Dhurandhar now holds the record for the BIGGEST second Monday ever... #Dhurandhar is set to cross the Rs 400 cr mark today [second Tuesday; Day 12] – a true game-changer in every sense."

The Bollywood spy action thriller also saw an uptick from Monday to Tuesday, mirroring its trend from the first week. For its second Monday, Dhurandhar sold around 3.32 lakh tickets in advance, signalling sustained audience interest.
 
Despite the absence of any lowered ticket prices, the movie has shown an unexpected increase on the second Tuesday. It has been discovered that the movie sold an astounding 3.74 lakh tickets in India before the premiere.
 
Dhurandhar has made an incredible 10.23 crores at the Indian box office thanks to day 12 advance bookings. Given that the amount exceeds the opening-day pre-sales of 9.23 crore gross, this is very astounding. The trend has shocked the critics and audience alike.

Aditya Dhar’s 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the year’s biggest box office successes. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the film features a large ensemble cast and has drawn strong audience response since its theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
 
Inspired by actual geopolitical events, the story follows Humza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy, as he infiltrates a powerful criminal gang in Karachi, Pakistan, headed by the vicious Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The narrative examines betrayals, espionage, and covert operations.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

