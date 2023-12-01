Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' was released in theatres today, December 1, 2023. The movie is gaining tremendous attention from fans as it managed to garner massive numbers in terms of advance bookings and has taken a big margin despite another big movie Sam Bahadur releasing in theatres on the same day.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandhana in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification, which means the movie is only for the 18+ age group. This is one of the longest movies ever made as it has a runtime of around 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Animal movie box office collection Day 1

The movie started its advance booking on November 26. According to the industry tracker, sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 60 crore on its opening day, and this can become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener to date.

Sacnilk also mentioned that the three national chains, such as INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis registered the fifth-highest advance booking sale for a Hindi movie, and they sold over 4.5 lakh tickets for the movie on its first day.

The advance bookings for the T-series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali pictures production movie began on November 26. And the movie has reportedly raked in over 4.56 lakh advance bookings.

Animal to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide

It is also expected that the movie might shatter some records and possibly become the third Bollywood movie to open with a Rs 100 crore mark gross at the worldwide box office. The movie is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' which has collected Rs 68 crore gross in India.

The animal movie may earn around Rs 100-115 crore worldwide on opening day, while SRK's Pathaan and Jawan have garnered Rs 105 crore and Rs 129 crore, respectively, on their release day.

The action drama movie will be released in different languages, which include Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Taran Adarsh Review

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also took to X to share the movie's grand opening. He wrote, “ #Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER."