Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

Several Bollywood actors are also under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case

Ranbir Kapoor

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.

Kapoor has served as a social media influencer for the online betting platform and has reportedly received payments for conducting promotional activities for the app.

Sources within the ED told News18 that as many as 17 Bollywood celebrities are also under investigation for attending or performing at Mahadev app co-owner Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in February this year and the company's success party in September last year.

Also Read: Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against Baghel govt

Mahadev online betting app

The Mahadev online gambling app provides platforms for illegal betting in different live games such as card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football and others, even providing an avenue to bet on different elections in India. It also provides a facility to play several card games such as ‘teen patti’, poker, ‘dragon tiger’, virtual cricket games, and more.

The company, promoted by Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal and operating from Dubai, has allegedly used the online betting application to enrol new users, create user IDs, and launder money through a complex network of benami bank accounts.

The estimated monetary value of the scam has already reached Rs 5,000 crore and may increase as the investigation progresses.

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor online games BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

