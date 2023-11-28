Animal OTT release: Ranbir movie to release with 30-minute extended version

According to recent reports, the OTT version of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal movie is expected to be 30 minutes longer than the original length or 3 hours 21 minutes.

Ranbir Kapoor is in the lead role in the film along with Rshmika Mandhana, and the movie is all set to hit theatres on December 1, 2023. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Animal is directed by renowned directors who also directed movies, like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy in the past.

The film revolves around a father-son relationship, the characters played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. It has garnered a lot of buzz ahead of its release, Animal is one of the most anticipated movie releases in December. Amid all this fans are also curious about the know the OTT release of Animal movie.

Animal OTT release

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1, 2023. It is expected that the movie might premiere on OTT platforms after its cinematic debut. According to Smart Prix, the movie is expected to be scheduled for an OTT release after 6 to 8 weeks of its cinematic debut.

The Animal movie is expected to be released with 30-minute extended versions on OTT as compared to its original runtime in theatres, i.e., 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking about the extended version, the actor said, "The story of 'Animal' requires this amount of time to reach the audience. We saw the first cut which was 3 hours and 49 mins, and we were entertained. Don't be panicked by the length and just come to experience cinema at its best.”

Sandeep Vanga about the movie receiving A certificate

Sandeep Vanga mentioned that he was pleased with an A certificate indicating that the movie is only for people above 18 years old. He also mentioned that he is not going to take younger family members or his son Arjun to see the movie in theatres.

Sandeep also mentioned that everyone has different ideas about what constitutes toxicity, and the different viewpoints on a story and its character have an impact.

In his interview with The Hindu, the director revealed that he doesn't face criticism for Arjun Reddy, but Kabir Singh was different. He refrains from naming anyone but he said a few people mentioned that the movie got publicity before its release. A leading producer-director admits that he was afraid to admit liking Kabir Singh.

"People acted as though I had made a film on the lines of the French film Irreversible. That film left me disturbed for days, though I could also see the artistic side of it,” Sandeep added.