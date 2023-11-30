Top 5 upcoming movies to watch in December 2023, check the list here

If you are a fan of Bollywood movies, then you should be ready for December month, as you are going to witness some of the latest blockbuster movies from actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Prabhas and more.

These are some most anticipated movies scheduled to release in December 2023. From Animal to Dunki, December is going to be an entertaining month for you. These movies are also expected to shatter many Bollywood records, and the fans are desperately waiting.

Top 5 upcoming movies

Animal

Animal is an upcoming Hindi-language action-thriller movie hitting theatres on December 1, 2023. The movie is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. The animal is one of the longest Indian films with a runtime of 201 minutes. The movie is about the complex relationship of father and son portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama movie which is based on the life of first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who also wrote the movie along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava and it is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. The movie revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war where Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led India to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Edward Sonnenblick, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Part 1 of Prabhas' upcoming movie ‘Salaar’ is scheduled to release worldwide on December 22, 2023. This is an action-thriller movie written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 400 crore. The teaser of the movie garnered 83 million views in 24 hours, which is a record.

Release Date: December 22, 2023

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Ramachandra Raju.

Dunki

Dunki is an upcoming Hindi movie which is based on an illegal immigration technique which is called "Donkey Flight". The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and he also wrote the movie along with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios. The movie is based on the 'Dunkey Fight,' which is an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

Release Date: December 22, 2023

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani

The Archies

The Archies is also an upcoming teen comedy movie directed by Zoya under the banner of Tiger Baby Productions. The movie is set in 1960s India and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. The movie will be released on Netflix.

Release date: December 2023

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.