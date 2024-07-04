Business Standard
This Hindi film is earning rave reviews and getting an English remake

'Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I've seen recently', said John Wick director Chad Stahelski

Kill

Photo: Lionsgate

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chad Stahelski, the mastermind behind the blockbuster John Wick franchise, is bringing his action-packed vision to a new project: an English remake of the Indian action thriller ‘Kill’.

Stahelski and his renowned production company, 87Eleven Entertainment, are collaborating with Lionsgate to deliver this high-octane remake, reported Variety. The original film ‘Kill’, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is set to be released in theatres in India on July 5 (Friday). In North America and the United Kingdom, it will be released on July 4, thanks to Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. This marks one of the very rare instances where a major American studio is distributing a Hindi-language film.
Stahelski has ‘big shoes to fill’


In a statement brimming with excitement, Stahelski said, “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently. Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill, and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

‘Kill’ producers truly honoured
 

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions, alongside Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment, shared their excitement in a joint statement: “When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theatres chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!’ was like seeing that vision come alive. This announcement coming before the original film’s release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured.”

The plot of ‘Kill’ movie
 

‘Kill’ tells the gripping tale of army commando Amrit (Lakshya), who discovers that his true love, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala), is being forced into an engagement. Determined to thwart the arranged marriage and reunite with her, Amrit boards a New Delhi-bound train. However, his mission takes a thrilling twist when a gang of knife-wielding thieves begins terrorising the passengers. Amrit, embodying the spirit of a true hero, takes on the criminals to protect the innocent, turning the journey into an electrifying showdown.

Watch the trailer here:



Stahelski’s exciting line-up
 

Stahelski’s slate of upcoming projects adds to the buzz. He recently completed additional filming for the John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’, featuring Ana de Armas. Up next, he will be directing the eagerly awaited Highlander reboot in Scotland, starring Henry Cavill. Meanwhile, whispers of Stahelski potentially returning for John Wick 5, starring Keanu Reeves, continue to stir excitement among fans.  

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

