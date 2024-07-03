Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 6: Earnings reach Rs 680 crores

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection Day 6: The movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan is going strong at the box office globally

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The worldwide box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the figure of Rs 680 crores during its six-day run, the producers said on Wednesday, July 3. The dystopian sci-fi Telugu movie directed by Nag Ashwin, and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office

The movie is witnessing an earth-shattering response at the box office around the world and will soon reach Rs 700 crores in earnings. The filmmakers said the movie minted Rs 55 crore on Tuesday, taking the global figure to Rs 680 crore. The movie has grossed over $12 million in North America so far, making Prabhas the second actor after Shah Rukh Khan to achieve the feat. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kalki 2898 AD box office collections Day 6 (India)

The Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD earned around 27.05 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages, according to Sacnilk, experiencing a drop of around 21 per cent from the previous day. The movie’s six-day India collections have shot up to more than Rs 450 crores across all languages, according to Sacnilk. The box office collections are expected to pick up sharply again after Friday, and the following weekend.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an Indian Telugu language epic science fiction movie directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is inspired by Hindu scriptures which is the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, and its cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Also Read

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 5; Prabhas' movie crosses 500 cr

kalki

Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 500 cr mark at global box office

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD audience reaction: Fans call it visual spectacle, blockbuster

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking going strong, movie may earn Rs 200 crore

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD trailer out: Prabhas gears up for a lifetime battle

Topics : Baahubali Prabhas Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon