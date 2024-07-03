Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 6: Earnings reach Rs 680 crores

The worldwide box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the figure of Rs 680 crores during its six-day run, the producers said on Wednesday, July 3. The dystopian sci-fi Telugu movie directed by Nag Ashwin, and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27. Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office The movie is witnessing an earth-shattering response at the box office around the world and will soon reach Rs 700 crores in earnings. The filmmakers said the movie minted Rs 55 crore on Tuesday, taking the global figure to Rs 680 crore. The movie has grossed over $12 million in North America so far, making Prabhas the second actor after Shah Rukh Khan to achieve the feat. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kalki 2898 AD box office collections Day 6 (India)

The Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD earned around 27.05 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages, according to Sacnilk, experiencing a drop of around 21 per cent from the previous day. The movie’s six-day India collections have shot up to more than Rs 450 crores across all languages, according to Sacnilk. The box office collections are expected to pick up sharply again after Friday, and the following weekend.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an Indian Telugu language epic science fiction movie directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is inspired by Hindu scriptures which is the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, and its cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.