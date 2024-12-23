Business Standard

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra eliminated, Shalini meets Salman

Bigg Boss 18 Eviction: In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss surprised housemates by eliminating Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss Season 18

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 Eviction:  After Digivijay Rathee, whose elimination sparked outrage on social media, Bigg Boss house faces another blow as two more contestants leave the house after receiving the lowest number of votes. 
 
Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose were both eliminated from the Big Boss house, leaving all the housemates in shock. After hearing the news, Kashish Kapoor broke into tears, demonstrating the strong emotional connection among contestants in the house.
 
Bigg Boss gathered all the housemates in the living area to announce Yamini and Edin's elimination. The ladies developed a strong bond in the house after entering as wildcard contestants as they formed strong connections with Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal and Kashish Kapoor.
 
 
Edin and Kashish were close friends and Edin's elimination was a very emotional moment for the latter. She said, "Is it a fu***ng joke? 50 din baad koi mera dost bana tha. Everybody is a snake here."
 
Yamini and Edin thanked Bigg Boss for the opportunity and apologised to Karan Veer Mehra. Edin said, "Kuch bhala bura bola ho toh maaf kar dena."
 
Karan Veer carried Edin on his back for four hours during the task, and this time too, he lifted her to the exit gate. Seeing this, Yamini Avinash lifted Yamini in his arms and dropped her to the gate. 

Shalini appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode welcomed Shalini Passi to share the stage with Salman Khan. She shared her experience in the Bigg Boss house. Salman questioned how she overcame Karan Veer Mehra's loud snoring. She replied that he is a good person and about his son's age. To this, Salman said Karan Veer is 46 years old.

Topics : Bigg Boss Salman Khan Entertainment

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

