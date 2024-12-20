Business Standard

Bigg Boss season 18: Digvijay gets evicted, outraged fans demand his return

Bigg Boss season 18: Digvijay gets evicted, outraged fans demand his return

Bigg Boss 18 week 11 Eviction: Digvijay Rathi, a wild card contestant, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 18. Fans expressed their displeasure and sought his return to the Bigg Boss house

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 week 11 Eviction: Bigg Boss Season 18 is getting more intense with each episode and the recent eviction of Digvijay Rathee has sparked another controversy, leaving viewers outraged. 
 
Fans believe that the Bigg Boss makers are favouring Karan Veer Mehra to reach the finale and eviction was deliberately manipulated to favour him.
 
They accused the show of unfair practices and favouritism igniting a heated debate. Digvijay Rathee's eviction was annoying for fans due to his impressive gameplay and he was quite popular among the audience. 

Digvijay Rathee's shocking eviction

Digvijay Rathee, the wild card contestant, has been evicted. Shruthika Arjun, the Time God, betrayed Rathee. Rathee used to support her, but she betrayed and ranked him at the bottom, leading to the eviction. 
 

Will Bigg Boss 18 introduce a secret room after Digvijay’s eviction?

Fans are demanding the return of Digvijay Rathee through a dramatic twist like a secret room introduction. Some people criticise the way contestant relationships are being manipulated exploiting the strategic game outcomes rather than allowing contestants to play genuine connection and the gameplay with integrity. The eviction of Digvijay has added another controversy in the Bigg Boss house.

Fans not happy with Digvijay’s exit

Fans are not happy with the eviction and the debate has been started on social media. Fans are seeking the return of Digvijay Rathee who is a strong contender of the Bigg Boss season 18
 
One of the users said, “#DigvijayRathee Eviction is heartbreaking. He was bullied by BIGG BOSS. He was better than some Gandh in the house.”
 
“I don’t know what was the purpose of calling #DigvijayRathee a wild card if Bigg Boss had to bully him for the whole season & evict him like this? Over those RD’s angels who are anyway a waste of space in that house? This is so not fair!” a second user complained.
 
 A third user said, “Gonna miss this bond #BiggBoss18 makers are so unfair. He deserved to be in Top 5 #DigVeer #KaranVeerMehra #DigvijaySinghRathee”

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

