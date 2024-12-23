Social media flooded with memes over 18 per cent GST on caramelised popcorn

Also Read
Netizens shared hilarious memes
Russia developed vaccine for Cancer China made a cure for Diabetes USA developed AI robots Meanwhile India has found 3 different tax components in Popcorn ????.— ????Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) December 22, 2024
Watching India's Finance Minister explain the GST rate on different types of popcorn (salted, caramel), itself deserves to be enjoyed with popcorn ???? pic.twitter.com/ZK01CVHYgS— Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) December 22, 2024
If salted popcorn is taxed at 5% GST and caramel popcorn at 18% GST, what will be the GST rate for this flavor : pic.twitter.com/yFRvPOejvv— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 21, 2024
Nirmala Tai ko movie dikhane nhi le gye isilie unhone popcorn pe GST badha di pic.twitter.com/udMnirn1tf— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) December 22, 2024
Breaking: Popcorn Ka GST Tadka???? 5% GST for the aam janta, 12% GST for the khaas janta, 18% GST for the elite janta enjoying caramel! Modi ji even found a way to tax timepass! #PopcornPolitics pic.twitter.com/3iQLN8daFY— Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) December 21, 2024