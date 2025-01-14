Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 18 nomination: Who is safe and who is likely to go home mid-week?

Bigg Boss 18 nomination: Who is safe and who is likely to go home mid-week?

Bigg Boss 18 is moving to the grand finale which is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. The finale is expected to be a thrilling one as the competition intensifies with each passing day

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The grand finale week of Bigg Boss 18 has intensified competition among the final seven contestants. As the grand finale approaches, all eyes are on the mid-week eviction, which is set to take place soon. The grand finale of Bigg Boss will take place on January 19, 2025.

Mid-week eviction: Who is at risk?

As per BiggBossTak, all housemates are nominated for the coming mid-week eviction. As the voting lines are open, this has sparked the curiosity among fans to know who is going to be eliminated next. 
 
According to the latest voting trends, Shilpa and Eisha are currently at the bottom when it comes to popularity, making them the prime contenders for eviction. Recently, the elimination of Chahat Pandey made the show unpredictable.
 

Bigg Boss 18 nomination list

All seven contestants are nominated for mid-week eviction:
  • Karan Veer Mehra 
  • Vivian Dsena, 
  • Shilpa Shirodkar, 
  • Chum Darang, 
  • Eisha Singh, 
  • Avinash Mishra, and 
  • Rajat Dalal

Media interacted with contestants

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo features the media asking some tough questions to Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena. The media criticised Eisha for using bad words for other contestants, while Rajat was called out for being overconfident. 

Also Read

Game Changer

Game Changer box office collection Day 5: Ram Charan movie earns 100 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha teaser out

Mahavatar Narsimha teaser out: Film tells the story of Vishnu's 4th avatar

Fateh

Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood-starrer earns just Rs 85 lakh

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Rajat Dalal top contender; here are top 5 contestants

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 eviction: Chaahat Pandey evicted just a week before finale

 
Later, a female reporter questions the 12-year-old friendship of Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra.
 
According to the reporter, Vivian called Karan a 'ladies' man'. She also stated that Vivian once mentioned that people take Karan very lightly on the football ground and he's not considered among the A-list actors.
 
While sharing the promo on Instagram, Colors TV wrote, “Media ne shoot kiye gharwaalon par kuch fiery sawaal. Kya woh calmly de paayenge unke jawaab? Dekhiye BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf Colors aur officialjiocinema par (sic).”

More From This Section

Ranbir kapoor

Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor to start filming from April 2026 with brand new look

Game Changer

Game Changer box office collection Day 3: Ram charan film earns 90 crore

Shekhar Kapur, IFFI Director

It's an attempt to go back to my childhood: Shekhar Kapur on 'Masoom 2'

Game Changer

Game Changer box office collection: Ram Charan film posts 186 crore opening

Antilia guard roasts content creators

Antilia guard roasts content creators who tried to enter Ambani residence

Topics : Entertainment Bigg Boss Colors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon