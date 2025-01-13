Business Standard

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Rajat Dalal top contender; here are top 5 contestants

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss is now in its final week. The Bigg Boss 18 finale will air live on Colors TV and stream on JioCinema, starting at 9:00 PM

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set to take place on January 19, 2025. Season 18 is completely packed with drama, intense competition, and raw emotions. 
 
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss will air live on Colors TV and it will stream on JioCinema, starting at 9:00 PM.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants

The seven contestants featured Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Eisha Singh. 
 
The Bigg Boss season 18 captured the attention of fans with their strategies, emotional moments and resilience. However, the latest ranking created buzz among viewers featuring Rajat Dalal at the top spot. 
 
 
Rajat has been one of the most influential and talked-about contestants of the season, and he has been leading the competition. Rajat showed very strong gameplay throughout the beginning and his ability to navigate the house dynamics. He has earned him the lead position, making him a top contender for the trophy.
 
Rajat is followed by Karan Veer Mehra who has gained support with his composed demeanour and calculated moves. Mehra is currently holding the second position and he is another strong favourite for the title. 
 
Vivian Dsena is the biggest surprise who has been widely predicted to win the show. Despite huge success, Vivian has slipped to the third position. This unexpected development has left fans questioning if this could affect his chances in the finale and potentially change the game. Chum Darang is placed in fourth place and Avinash Mishra is fifth.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 5 Contestants Predictions

  • Rajat Dalal
  • KaranVeer Mehra
  • Vivian Dsena
  • Chum Darang
  • Avinash Mishra
 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

