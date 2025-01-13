Business Standard

Game Changer box office collection Day 3: Ram charan film earns 90 crore

Game Changer box office collection Day 3: Ram charan film earns 90 crore

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is doing well at the box office. The Sacnilk reports that the movie has made a total of Rs 89.6 crore net in India so far

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

The Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah starrer ‘Game Changer’, expected to be the first blockbuster of the year, hit the screens worldwide on Friday. 
 
The movie had an impressive opening on Friday, collecting Rs 51 crore (India nett), but suffered a major drop on Day 2, with collections coming down to Rs 21.6 crore on Saturday.
 
The performance over the weekend has depressed both the fans and the makers. So, it is not clear if it will do better in the days ahead, when audiences would rather see a fresh ‘Sankranthi’ release. Apart from the lead roles, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj are also featured in the movie.
 

Game Changer box office collection Day 3

Game Changer made a total of Rs 89.6 crore in India, with earnings of Rs 17 crore (Rs 8 crore in Telugu, Rs 1.2 crore in Tamil, Rs 7.7 crore in Hindi, and Rs 10 lakh in Kannada). Despite surpassing the Rs 81.32 crore net Indian 2 generated in India, the film is not doing as expected considering that it is only in its first week. 
 
The movie made Rs 51 crore net on its first day of release in India, but on day two, it dropped by 57.65% to make just Rs 21.6 crore net. The movie's occupancy has also decreased; morning shows of the Telugu version brought in 18.01%, while afternoon shows brought in 33.22%. Compared to the Tamil and Hindi versions of the movie, these figures are superior. As per the Sacnilk, Ram Charan's film's worldwide collection is Rs 108.80 crore on Day 2. 

The makers declared to social media platform X that Game Changer grossed over Rs 186 crore at the global box office on its release day, “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1.”

Game Changer: About the film 

An IAS officer named Ram Nandan is the protagonist of Game Changer, connecting his story to that of an activist named Appanna, who is also portrayed by Ram. Suryah plays a dishonest politician named Mopidevi in the movie, which examines corruption in electoral politics. 
 
Since its premiere, the movie has gotten mixed reviews. The outcome of the second week remains to be seen. In addition to Ram and Kiara Advani, Anjali and SJ Suryah are featured in the movie.
 
Game Changer's producers had asked the state government for special permissions prior to its release, and on January 3 they received an order permitting six shows on January 10 including one at 4 am. 
 
Additionally, the order authorized higher ticket costs, which included an additional Rs 100 for single-screen theaters and Rs 150 for multiplexes. The High Court did, however, grant interim orders on January 10 to reconsider the judgment about the increase in ticket prices within 24 hours of receiving the order. 
 

