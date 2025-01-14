Business Standard

Home / Entertainment / Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood-starrer earns just Rs 85 lakh

Fateh box office collection day 4: Sonu Sood-starrer earns just Rs 85 lakh

Sonu Sood-starrer 'Fateh' hasn't been attracting many moviegoers since its release on January 10. The film has got mixed reviews. Also it has witnessed a massive drop in earnings on the first Monday

Fateh

Fateh

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandes film Fateh, which hit the theatres on Friday, January 10, got off to a slow start. On its first Monday, the movie's box office collections witnessed a further significant drop with just Rs 85 lakh earnings, according to industry tracker, Sacnilk. 
 
The action drama had made almost Rs 6.75 crore in its first three days. Also, the movie received mixed reviews from the audience. Inspired by actual events during the Covid-19 pandemic, Fateh is a story about the battle against cybercrime. Alongside Sonu, the cast of Fateh also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Fateh box office collection 

On day one, the movie earned Rs 2.4 crore; on day two, Rs 2.1 crore, and on day three, Rs 2.25 crore. According to early estimates, the movie barely made Rs 85 lakh net on day 4, which was the first Monday. Fateh has made Rs 7.60 crore so far. On Monday, the movie’s overall occupancy rate was 10.37%.
 
The movie debuted in theaters alongside Game Changer, starring Kiara Advani and Ram Charan. The Hindi-dubbed version of the far bigger action movie has been facing stiff competition. 

What Sonu Sood said about directing 'Fateh'

Sonu said recently with news agency ANI, "When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that effort always harbours appreciation."
 
Sonu talked about the passionate and emotional experience of taking the director's seat during the promotions. He further added, "Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls attention to the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."
 

Topics : Indian film industry film industry Indian Box Office Entertainment

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

