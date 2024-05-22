Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif to deliver her first baby in London, UK

The rumours around Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's pregnancy have been going around for months now. As indicated by some media reports, Katrina and actor Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child after being hitched for more than two years. The Bollywood duo's much-hyped wedding took place in December 2021.





Many of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are convinced that the star couple will soon become parents after a video of them walking the streets of London went viral. As a matter of fact, a report in Times Now.com/Zoom claims that Katrina will have her child in London. "Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her," a source told the media group.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's expecting first child: Insight

These pregnancy rumours, according to a Zoom report, are true. The portal cited an insider as saying that Katrina and Vicky are all set to welcome their first child in the UK if everything goes according to plan. The source also referenced that Katrina, who has a home in London's Hampstead and has spent quite a bit of her time in the UK, plans to conceive there. "Katrina will deliver the baby in London. Vicky is already there with her,” a source told Zoom.

Netizens reaction on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's London pregnancy video

One Instagram user wrote, “Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even Deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from the paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it.”

Another wrote, “She is walking as if she is pregnant.”

One more user commented, “I think she is pregnant. It's not the big jacket but the way she walks.”

About the Bollywood duo Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

After dating Vicky Kaushal for two years, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with him in December 2021. They hosted huge, lavish wedding celebrations in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They held a private wedding with only a few friends from the film industry and family present.

After the couple and their families flew to the 700-year-old fort, the festivities began on December 7. Vicky and Katrina left Mumbai with their families for Jaipur. From there, a group of more than 15 cars drove to Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. For the wedding celebrations, the extravagant property, a fort that had been converted into a hotel, was guarded by private security personnel and bouncers and illuminated in bright yellow lights.